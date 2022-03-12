Triston Casas among those who will be promoted to Red Sox major league camp on Sunday

Typically major league spring training would start in mid-February with prominent prospects included on the roster. But this year minor league camp opened first.

Casas was one of 12 minor leaguers added to the major league roster on Saturday. It was a case of unusual timing forced by the lockout.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Triston Casas spent the last seven days in minor league spring training with the Red Sox. He’ll be promoted to big league camp on Sunday.

So Casas will walk up the sidewalk to the big league clubhouse along with catcher Kole Cottam; infielders Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton, and Christian Koss; outfielder Franchy Cordero; lefthanded pitcher Chris Murphy; and righthanded pitchers Durbin Feltman, Geoff Hartlieb, Brian Keller, Kaleb Ort, and John Schreiber.

Hamilton, a speedy second baseman, was one of the players obtained from Milwaukee for Hunter Renfroe. Keller was obtained in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft from the Yankees. Hartlieb also is new to the organization. He has 57 games of major league experience with the Pirates and Mets.

In all, the Sox will have 63 players in camp — barring further transactions — and will have only 24 days to trim that to 26.

Outfield puzzle

The Red Sox did not try to retain Jackie Bradley Jr. when he became a free agent last year. He agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers only to see the Red Sox trade for him on Dec. 1.

As of Saturday, Bradley said he had not spoken to manager Alex Cora about how the Sox planned to use him.

Kiké Hernández started 81 games in center field last season and was excellent defensively. Hernández could play more at second base this season, which would leave center field for Bradley with Alex Verdugo in one of the corner spots.

Or Hernández could play center with Bradley in right field and Verdugo in left.

Jarren Duran is on the 40-man roster, but the 25-year-old was overmatched at the plate in 33 major league games last season and played poorly in center field.

The Sox, major league sources said, remain interested in Japanese free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The righthanded hitter would be a good fit on the roster.

The free agent market also includes, among others, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, Brett Gardner, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Kyle Schwarber, and Jorge Soler.

Pannone signed

The Sox signed lefthander Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract. The 27-year-old from Cranston, R.I., appeared in 49 games for the Blue Jays from 2018-19, going 7-7 with a 5.43 earned run average.

Pannone played at Southern Nevada before he was drafted by Cleveland in 2013. He was traded to Toronto in 2017 and last season was 5-11 with a 7.07 ERA for Triple A Salt Lake.

Full circle

Dave Bush and Rich Hill were Cape Cod League teammates in 2000 playing for John Schiffner and the Chatham A’s. Now Bush is back for his third season as Red Sox pitching coach and Hill is preparing for his 18th season in the majors. Both are 42 … Bradley, a Rams fan, went to California for the Super Bowl and was invited to the team’s victory party afterward. “It was nice for them to win and not lose to the Patriots again,” he said … Righthander Nick Pivetta and his wife, Kristen, were able to visit Canada around the holidays to see their families for the first time since the pandemic hit two years ago. Strict Canadian entry rules had kept them out … Not that anybody in New England will feel sorry, but temperatures here are expected to be in the 40s early in the day on Sunday.

