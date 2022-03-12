fb-pixel Skip to main content
men's hockey east playoffs

UConn beats BU to earn first trip to the Hockey East semifinals

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 12, 2022, 23 minutes ago
BU couldn't duplicate its Beanpot success, celebrated here by goalie Vinny Duplessis, against UConn in the Hockey East quarterfinals.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team advanced to the Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Boston University (19-13-3) Saturday at XL Center. Senior forward Jonny Evans scored what would prove to be the game-winner at 10:26 of the second period.

Vladislav Firstov scored first for UConn (19-15-0) 16 minutes into the first period and Evans doubled the lead. BU’s Dominick Fensore scored on the power play at 13:01 of the third period but Chase Bradley’s empty netter finished it off for UConn.

Northeastern 3, Boston College 2 — Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had a goal and an assist as the Huskies (25-11-1) edged the Eagles (15-18-5). BC scored twice in the third period to close within one, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

UMass-Lowell 7, Merrimack 2 — Junior forward Ryan Brushett scored two goals while freshman defenseman Isac Jonsson tallied three assists to lead the River Hawks in Hockey East Quarterfinal action at Tsongas Center.

UMass 4 , Providence 2 —Sophomore forward Josh Lopina registered two goals and an assist to lead Massachusetts over Providence Hockey East Quarterfinal action at Mullens Center.




