UConn beats BU to earn first trip to the Hockey East semifinals

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team advanced to the Hockey East semifinals at TD Garden for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Boston University (19-13-3) Saturday at XL Center. Senior forward Jonny Evans scored what would prove to be the game-winner at 10:26 of the second period.

Vladislav Firstov scored first for UConn (19-15-0) 16 minutes into the first period and Evans doubled the lead. BU’s Dominick Fensore scored on the power play at 13:01 of the third period but Chase Bradley’s empty netter finished it off for UConn.

Northeastern 3, Boston College 2 — Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had a goal and an assist as the Huskies (25-11-1) edged the Eagles (15-18-5). BC scored twice in the third period to close within one, but couldn’t get the equalizer.