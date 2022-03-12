Vermont men win America East tourney title to punch their ticket to the NCAAs

“We can compete with any team in college basketball. I like any matchup we can get,” said Shungu, a South Burlington native who competed in his eighth championship in Patrick Gym, counting high school state tournaments and college.

Davis, the back-to-back American East Player of the Year, was 9-of-13 shooting and Shungu was 9 of 17 with the top-seeded Catamounts at 59 percentt. Finn Sullivan , a University of San Diego transfer, added three 3-pointers and 14 points for the Catamounts (28-5), who crushed their tournament competition, winning by 29, 32 and 39 points.

Ryan Davis scored 20 points, Ben Shungu added 19 and the Vermont men’s basketball team completed a dominant America East season with its fourth conference tournament title in six years after an 82-43 win over UMBC on Saturday in Burlington, Vt.

Advertisement

Darnell Rogers had 10 points, the only player scoring in double figures for the second-seeded Retrievers (18-14), who shot just 28 percent from the field.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sullivan and Davis hit 3-pointers to cap a 12-4 run early in the second half to extend a 17-point halftime lead to 49-26. When Robin Duncan made a layup with eight minutes to go the lead passed 30 points on its way to a high of 42.

Both teams averaged 75 points a game this season but Vermont left UMBC behind early, finishing the half on a 13-4 run to lead at intermission, 37-20.

The Catamounts were in their fifth final in the last seven years, and lead the America East with nine tournament titles. This year’s edition became the second Vermont team to reach 28 wins.

This was third time in five years these two programs played for the title, the Retrievers winning in 2018 and the Catamounts in 2019.

Vermont bested UMBC by a combined 44 points in two regular-season meetings on its way to taking the regular-season championship by six games over the second-place Retrievers. The Catamounts have won or shared the past six regular-season titles.

Advertisement

LSU fires men’s coach Will Wade

LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade for cause amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced in a joint statement from its president William F. Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward.

The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game on Friday night.

“For more than four years, the University has patiently allowed the NCAA investigative process to unfold, jointly working with the NCAA Enforcement Staff and, subsequently, with the Complex Case Unit [CCU], to ensure the evidence collected was as thorough and fair as possible,” said the statement. “Throughout that time, the University and its men’s basketball program have operated under an exhausting shroud of negativity.”

The allegations against Wade, 39, who was hired by LSU in 2017 after a successful two-year stint at Virginia Commonwealth, stem from a wide FBI investigation into corrupt practices in college basketball that has implicated major programs including Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State and Auburn.

Suspicion of wrongdoing has followed Wade since 2019 reports about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

The Complex Case Unit this past week issued LSU a formal notice of allegations, which “contains serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Coach Wade’s personal involvement in — or awareness of — Level I misconduct,” the LSU statement said. “We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and — most importantly — our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action. Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

Advertisement

The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach. LSU went 22-11 this season (9-9 in the SEC) and appears likely to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Four Kent St. players disciplined for profane video

Four Kent State players, including starting guard Malique Jacobs, have been disciplined by the Mid-American Conference for a profane video posted in advance of Saturday’s championship game against rival Akron.

The league said forward DJ Johnson has been suspended indefinitely, while Jacobs and reserves Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins will have to sit out the first half of the title game for the Golden Flashes.

Jacobs scored a team-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds in Kent State’s 67-61 win over Ohio in Friday’s semifinals.

Following the win over Ohio, the four players filmed a video in their locker room and posted it on Snapchat. In the clip, one of the players is using profane language directed at Akron, Kent State’s bitter conference rival. The video was shared on Twitter.

“I’m disappointed this occurred,” said MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “This does not represent the values of Kent State or the Mid-American Conference. However, I commend the leadership of Kent State for being proactive in addressing this matter and collaborating with my office to bring this situation to resolution.”

Advertisement

Texas A&M men stun No. 15 Arkansas in SEC tourney

Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas, 82-64, to reach the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa, Fla. Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February. Texas A&M advances to the SEC title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12. Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals, had 12 points . . . Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left to help No. 20 Iowa shock ninth-seeded Indiana, 80-77, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis. Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to Sunday’s championship game against No. 9 Purdue, which advanced to the tourney title game with a 75-70 victory over Michigan State. Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking late 3-pointers the third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) earn their first title appearance since 2018.

Advertisement

No. 18 Houston men reach AAC title game

Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers, big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and 18th-ranked Houston advanced to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game with an 86-66 victory over Tulane in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four. Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him. J’Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars while Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points with three 3-pointers . . . Foster Loyer had 21 points as Davidson (27-5) defeated Saint Louis, 84-69, in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference touranament in Washington to earn a berth in the title game opposite Richmond (22-12), which got 18 points and 9 rebounds from Grant Golden in a narrow 68-64 victory over Dayton . . . Jaelin Llewellyn scored 23 points and Tosan Evbuomwan added 21 points as top-seeded Princeton narrowly beat Cornell, 77-73, in the semifinals of the Ivy League tournament at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion. Evbuomwan made a go-ahead layup with 36 seconds remaining and Ryan Langborg had two free throws with five seconds left as Princeton (23-5) scored the final four points to advance to Sunday’s championship game, where it will face second-seeded Yale, a 67-61 winner over Penn in the other semifinal. Azar Swain had 25 points and Matt Knowling added 10 points for Yale (18-11) . . . Mason Webb scored a game-high 25 points, Zach Laput added 18 and Jordan Mello-Klein had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Bentley men (23-4) to a 95-63 victory over No 8 seed Felician in the first round of the NCAA Div. 2 tournament.