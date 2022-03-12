Watertown boys’ basketball makes enough plays to hold off New Mission in Division 3 quarterfinal

“As captains of the team, it’s our job to come out with that ‘no fear’ mentality and show the team what we’re going to do, because we believe in ourselves,” Patterson said.

Senior captain Adam Patterson (26 points, 9 rebounds) could feel the pressure mounting, and with a state semifinal berth at stake, knew it was on him to step up.

WATERTOWN — With two minutes left in the fourth quarter Saturday night, the second-seeded Watertown boys’ basketball team led 56-51, their 19-point halftime cushion a distant memory.

Down the stretch, thanks to the leadership of Patterson and clutch free throws and rebounds from senior guard Joe Spinelli (12 points), Watertown prevailed, 64-57, in a Division 3 quarterfinal over New Mission.

“Ultimately, we made enough plays,” Watertown coach Steve Harrington said.

“The goal was to hang on to the lead, which we did.”

The Raiders (16-7) opened the game on a 13-0 run, powered by Patterson’s facilitation and shot-making as well as a pair of long threes from senior forward Tyler Timperio (11 points).

The Titans (11-4) struggled to finish at the rim and make their free throws (3 for 13), but opening the second half in a full-court press allowed them to claw back.

“We cut it here, but you can’t give a team like that a fast start,” New Mission coach Malcolm Smith said. “They’re a good team.”

Sophomore guard Elijah Bynoe (23 points) led the comeback push off the bench for New Mission, but after trading free throws down the stretch, the Raiders prevailed.

Watertown advances to face No. 3 TechBoston in the semis. “Very athletic, very tough,” Harrington said of TechBoston. “It’s going be a tough game for us.”

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.