‘SNL’ talks with TikTok influencers, and Zoë Kravitz makes her hosting debut

The parody likely emanated from a Washington Post article this week about how the White House was communicating with TikTokers to help them educate the public about the war.

Biden informed the influencers in the Oval Office that “people are saying this is the first war fought on TikTok, which is very tough for me because I’m the landline of presidents.”

In the cold open of Saturday Night Live, “President Joe Biden,” played by James Austin Johnson, invited TikTok entertainers to help solve the world’s issues relating to Russia and Ukraine.

Later in the evening, actress Zoë Kravitz made her debut as host. The actress comes from talented parents in singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Zoë Kravitz has risen to prominence for her roles in “Big Little Lies” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and is now playing catwoman in the recently released movie “The Batman.”

Kravitz opened by explaining how she prepared for her latest film.

Advertisement

“In the movie, I play catwoman — sorry, the catwoman,” Kravitz joked. “To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical ‘Cats’ every day for a year, which is actually the same way I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker.”

Kravitz was joined by other Saturday Night Live cast members dressed up as different catwomen through the years. Chris Redd also made an appearance as comedian Kat Williams and walked on stage towards the end.

In a skit called the “Maid of Honor,” Kravitz wore a hot pink dress with a blonde wig where she gave a speech to the bride and let out all her secrets. As seconds passed, the groom was surprised by the revelations.

Viewers also had the chance to watch Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía perform “La Fama” and “Chicken Teriyaki.”

Advertisement

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.