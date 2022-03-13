American videographer’s death in Ukraine is ‘a huge loss’ to journalism

Brent Renaud, 50, was killed in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, according to the New York Times, which cited Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

An American journalist who was a 2019 Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University fellow was killed Sunday while reporting on the refugee crisis unfolding in Ukraine, according to media reports.

“It’s a huge loss to us personally, and to journalism more broadly,” Lipinski said in an interview Sunday morning. “Brent was a brilliant videographer and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Renaud was a documentary filmmaker and photographer from Little Rock, Arkansas who began his career covering the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the war in Afghanistan, according to his Nieman biography.

He also worked often with his brother, Craig, and had covered the Iraq war, the earthquake in Haiti, and cartel violence in Mexico, according to the New York Times.

Renaud was working in Ukraine alongside another journalist, Juan Arredondo, who is also a member of the 2019 Nieman class, according to Lipinski.

Arredondo, in a video posted to social media Sunday morning, said he was working with Renaud in Irpin trying to get footage of refugees. At one point, someone offered them a ride in a car, and were shot at as they made their way past a checkpoint, according to Arredondo.

“We crossed a checkpoint, and they start shooting at us. So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting,” he said.

In the video, Arredondo spoke as he appeared to be undergoing treatment in a busy medical facility.

Arredondo said Renaud had been shot in the neck, but did not know his condition when the video was recorded. The pair were split up, and Arredondo said he was taken by ambulance to the medical facility.

According to a statement from the New York Times, Renaud had a Times press pass with him, but was not on assignment for the news organization.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years,” the statement said.

On Sunday morning, Jane Ferguson, a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, wrote on Twitter that she had left the spot where Renaud’s body lay under a blanket. Medics could do nothing to help him, she wrote, and quoted an outraged Ukrainian police officer at the scene.

“ ‘Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist,’ ” the man told Ferguson.

Lipinski didn’t know details about the project they were working on in Ukraine. In the past, Renaud had done work on refugees. She had not been able to speak to Arredondo, but had seen video of Arredondo being treated at what appeared to be a medical facility.

She said anyone in a theater of war is at risk, and journalists are not protected from those hazards.

“There is a long history of journalists, and photojournalists especially, being at elevated risks in situations like this,” she said. “In order to accurately bring us the news they are in situations that, by definition, hold elevated risk.”

“So we’re both grateful for, and worried about them, all the time,” she said.

Lipinski said that despite the risks that came with his work, Renaud was an incredibly gentle person.

“You saw that reflected in a lot of his work. His documentaries, which I hope people will continue to watch, are studies in patience, and listening. He took a lot of time with people, he allowed people’s stories to unfold. He never rushed a story, or an interview subject,” she said.

“There was a deep humanity in the work that came from that,” she said.

Maya Hood spoke at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Harrison, Ark. in this photograph taken by Brent Renaud. Brent Renaud for the Boston Globe

In a 2020 column for the Globe, Renaud wrote about his work covering the Black Lives Matter movement in Harrison, Arkansas — long a center of white supremacist violence.

He followed Harrison residents as they organized a June 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration in the town. One of the participants, Maya Hood, a then 22-year-old Black woman, grappled with the urge to speak during the protest, but also worried about retaliation for doing so.

Hood chose to speak during the protest, declaring that “all lives cannot matter until Black lives matter.” She urged people to take action.

“Do not stay silent, silence is violence. Say their names, and now go, and get the job done,” Hood told the crowd.

Renaud wrote of the moment: “It was one of the bravest things I think I have ever seen.”

Renaud’s death in Ukraine demonstrated the risks that come with keeping people informed during a time of war, according to Lipinksi.

“I hope people, as they follow this war and this story, [that] they understand the risks that come with this work,” she said. “We are grateful for the information that they bring us. But it came today with a very steep cost.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.