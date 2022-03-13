A ‘cold and blustery’ Sunday on tap, forecasters say

The highest snow totals on Saturday were in Worcester County, where the town of Petersham had 4 inches on Saturday, Megnia said.

On Saturday, rain slowly turned into snow throughout the afternoon, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton.

Sunday is set to be drier for New England following rain and snow that coated the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston and other communities in Eastern Massachusetts generally received a dusting to an inch or two, he said.

The late winter storm led to flight delays and cancelations along the East Coast.

Advertisement

There were 90 flights were canceled at Logan International Airport over a 24-hour period before 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the website FlightAware, which tracks cancellations.

Lingering showers were still sticking around Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m., Megnia said.

Temperatures overnight are set to be “well into the teens” for most of the state and possibly in the low 20s for coastal areas, where it tends to be a bit warmer, Megnia said.

However, wind gusts in the 40 miles-per-hour range Saturday into Sunday for much of the state will make it feel even colder, according to the weather service. Wind chill could drop between -5 and 10 degrees, meteorologists said.

A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the entire state until Sunday morning, warning of wind gusts that can blow down tree limbs and possibly cause some power outages.

Sunday is set to be “cold and blustery” with a “good bit of sun,” Megnia said. Highs for the afternoon are set to be in the 30s, but will likely feel colder due to wind gusts, meteorologists said.

“It’s gonna be a chilly day,” Megnia said.

Advertisement

Temperatures for the rest of the week seem like a stark contrast to weather seen Saturday and Sunday. After Sunday, highs throughout the week are in the 50s.

And, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, spring-like temperatures are expected at the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and possibly in the low 70s, Megnia said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.