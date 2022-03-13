A Connecticut toddler awaits kidney transplant with help from Tom Brady

The former Patriots/Buccaneers quarterback is a supporter of the Tom Martinez Goal Line Fund at MatchingDonors.com in Canton that honors his boyhood football coach in California.

A 4-year-old boy named Alex from Connecticut is awaiting a life-saving kidney transplant with the help of a Massachusetts nonprofit that has a special bond with Tom Brady.

In 2009, Martinez was in need of a kidney transplant, and registered with the website that links patients with potential donors. A match was found, but unfortunately, Martinez died on his 67th birthday, before he could receive his transplant. But before he died, Martinez set up his goal line fund, and Brady has been a generous contributor.

“It’s really beautiful, the relationship that my dad had with Tom Brady,” his daughter, Linda Martinez Haley, said in an interview. “And it was real, and you see that because Tom and his family continue to still be very supportive and very grateful.”

March is National Kidney Month. There are currently over 100,000 people in the United States awaiting an organ transplant, and 83 percent of them need a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that tracks data for the government.

A toddler kidney transplant is rare. Of the more than 90,000 people waiting for a kidney, only 605 are under the age of 5, according to the data.

Alex has a kidney disease called nephrotic syndrome. He’s had to have both of his kidneys removed and has received dialysis treatments three times per week since November.

Looking to find a donor for her son, Kayla Varing posted about Alex’s condition on Facebook. A representative of MatchingDonors.com reached out, and she registered Alex on the site, she said.

If a donor is found, the Martinez fund will provide all of the money needed for Alex’s transplant, and will help with his donor’s expenses, including travel, lodging and lost wages, the nonprofit said in a press release.

Paul Dooley, chief executive officer of MatchingDonors.com, said Brady and his family have donated to the Martinez fund regularly for the past 10 years.

“The whole family is extremely supportive,” Dooley said. “They’re great people.”

Attempts to reach Brady through Jonesworks, a New York-based public relations firm that represents him, were unsuccessful.

Most patients who register with the website find a match in six months, but Alex’s need is more urgent, Dooley said.

“With Alex, I don’t know if he would make six months,” Dooley said Sunday, calling the toddler’s condition “extremely rare.”

There are about 20 kids, ages four to 12, listed on the website. Sometimes a match is found quickly, but a seriously ill child, such as Alex, face longer odds, Dooley said.

“They really, really, really need a good match,” he said.

Varing said she is grateful for the help of matchingdonors.com.

“Everything that they’re doing for me is amazing,” she said by telephone from Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where Alex is being treated.

“Before my search was mostly here where I live,” said Varing, who lives in Griswold, Conn. “It just opens doors to so many more possibilities of people.”

“It means a lot to me that there’s people out there that are willing to help people like Alex,” Varing said. “ I’m happy that they’re out there to help because if I didn’t have them...my search would be pretty small. I can only do so much.”

Haley said her father treasured being a mentor to Brady and other young people. His legacy now is helping children like Alex.

“He was a brilliant coach, and mentor, and has helped so many people,” Haley said. “But he spent his life helping others, and [as] his last act he wanted to make the legacy of lets continue to help other people who may not have access.”

Tom Martinez, seated, with, from left, son-in-law Charley Haley, daughter Linda Martinez, Haley, and perhaps his most famous former player, Tom Brady. Linda Martinez Haley

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.