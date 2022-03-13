Friars and Jackrabbits and Hawkeyes and Spiders, oh my!

JOIN: The inaugural Rhode Map Roundball NCAA Tournament Challenge is live, so make sure you fill out a bracket here. It’s free, and you can sign up by clicking “create a bracket now.” The top 5 finishers will get a Rhode Map tote bag.

After a lovely extra day in New York City and a disastrous seven-hour train ride home (thanks Amtrak!), I made it back to Providence just in time for the selection show.

As long as Josh Allen isn’t playing, bring on Buffalo.

The Providence Friars are heading north as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll take on No. 13 South Dakota State on Thursday.

The victor will meet the winner of No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond on Saturday for chance to make the Sweet 16.

So what do we know about the Jackrabbits, other than their logo is pretty sweet?

They know how to score. They just went undefeated in the Summit League (30-4 overall), haven’t lost since Dec. 15, and were the second-highest scoring team in the country at 86.7 points per game.

They led the country in three-point shooting percentage by a fairly wide margin, knocking down 44.9 percent of shots beyond the arc. It is worth noting that they don’t take an unusually high number of threes per game (Providence actually shoots more of them).

Obviously, the Big East is a significantly stronger conference than the Summit, so you have to take all statistical comparisons with a grain of salt. Still, don’t think South Dakota State will be a pushover. You can’t legally bet on Providence games in Rhode Island, but the sportsbooks in other states have the Friars as a 2.5-point favorite, the lowest margin for any top 5 seed in the tournament.

If Providence does win, it is guaranteed to play a team that won its conference championship. Iowa got hot at the right time to win the Big 10, and Richmond won the Atlantic 10 (beating URI along the way).

Looking beyond the first weekend, the Midwest Region is tough. Kansas is the top seed, but they might need to beat Creighton to advance to the Sweet 16. Auburn, who was in contention for a No. 1 seed, ended up a No. 2, and the Tigers appear to have comfortable path to the Elite Eight.

Did you or someone you know from Rhode Island go to South Dakota State? E-mail me with fun stories.

Bryant’s dancing, too

Bryant has one of the most polarizing players in the tournament in its star Peter Kiss, so there are a whole bunch of executives at CBS who are crossing their fingers that the Bulldogs win Wednesday’s game with Wright State.

The winner takes on No. 1 seed Arizona, which is coming off an impressive run through the Pac 12 Tournament and might be the best team in the country.

Kiss, who was constantly chastised by the commentators during Bryant’s NEC Championship game on ESPN 2 last week for taunting the other team (and that was before the fight that broke out in the stands), is basically the professional wrestling heel that you love to hate. But inevitably, you fall for him.

Small world

I already told you about Providence College’s big fundraiser in New York the day before the Big East Tournament started.

It turns out that some of the best sports memorabilia that was on sale (including this $25,000 signed Michael Jordan portrait) during the event was owned by Anthony Vinci from AV Sports Cards in Fairfield, Connecticut. Vinci’s Rhode Island connection? He played baseball at the Community College of Rhode Island for none other than Ken Hopkins. You know him as the mayor of Cranston.

Vinci has built a wildly successful memorabilia business. Hopkins told me he was a “tough as nails” infielder back in the day.

“Love that kid,” Hopkins told me.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow morning with a regular edition of Rhode Map.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.