Jean Sullivan McKeigue, former Boston School Committee president, dies at 75

While Mrs. McKeigue kept close watch on her job’s inevitable political component, she was hailed by many as one of the most effective School Committee members of the early 1980s, including when she served as the president.

“I assumed the No. 1 priority for all of us was education,” she said while campaigning in 1981 for re-election to her second term. “That hasn’t been the case.”

In an elective office where she soon found that politics was virtually inseparable from her duties, Jean Sullivan McKeigue put in 50- to 60-hour work weeks during her first two years on the Boston School Committee, calming the city’s political waters through visits to schools and constant meetings with community and educational organizations.

Mrs. McKeigue, who later was Boston College’s director of community affairs, taking on the delicate task of improving town-gown relations, died Feb. 4 in her Lake Worth, Fla., home.

She was 75 and had been diagnosed 18 years ago with mantle cell lymphoma.

“The election of Jean Sullivan McKeigue as president of the School Committee is a welcome development,” the Boston Globe’s editorial board wrote in January 1982.

“Her dedication to the educational needs of its 55,000 students,” the editorial added, “is beyond doubt.”

When Mrs. McKeigue left the School Committee the following year to seek a Boston City Council seat, Globe columnist Kirk Scharfenberg wrote that he wouldn’t have minded if she remained in a job she had done so well.

“As a parent of students in Boston public schools, I view McKeigue’s decision to enter the council race with very mixed emotions,” he wrote in July 1983. “Quite simply, she has been for the last four years the best and most effective member of the School Committee; if the schools have begun to come back, she deserves a good percentage of the credit.”

Her bid to join the City Council would fall short, but at the time of her candidacy, her continuing impact on city schools was profound, Scharfenberg said.

“I think it is correct to say that no member of either of Boston’s two elected boards, the School Committee and the City Council, can legitimately claim responsibility for more substantive initiatives than McKeigue,” he wrote.

Those included heading the search committee that hired Robert Spillane to be superintendent and acting as his lead supporter when reappointment time arrived.

Scharfenberg noted that Mrs. McKeigue also “was responsible for initiating the most promising reform effort now underway in the schools, the ‘school-based management’ program designed to put considerably more power and discretion at the local school level.”

She did so while living in Jamaica Plain and helping to raise her own four children, who were in the city’s school system.

Attending so many community meetings every week meant that she essentially was always on the campaign trail.

“I’ve been campaigning for re-election for the last two years,” she noted in an October 1981 Globe interview.

Those meetings didn’t stop when Boston College hired her in 1988 to be its primary liaison with the municipal governments and residents of neighboring communities.

“There’s a meeting every night,” she told Boston College Biweekly a few months into the job, “and I am usually the BC representative.”

Somewhat diplomatically, she added that “for the most part relations are quite cordial.”

Jean Sullivan, who was Jeanie to many and Nini to her grandchildren, was born in the Chelsea Naval Hospital on March 6, 1946.

Her father was William Sullivan, who founded the American Football League’s Boston Patriots team. He owned the franchise until selling it, as the New England Patriots, in 1988.

Her mother was Mary Malone Sullivan.

“She was a wonderful mother, devout to her faith,” Mrs. McKeigue said for her mother’s Globe obit in 2012. “She supported every one of us, listening to all our issues and trying to help work out problems.”

The third of six children evenly divided — three girls and three boys — Jean Sullivan grew up in Wellesley and graduated from Ursuline Academy in Dedham.

While working as a counselor at the Browne & Nichols day camp, she met Joe McKeigue, who also was a counselor.

“We started dating going into our senior year of high school,” said Joe, a longtime educator, “and we wrote to each other every day in college.”

She graduated in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in history from Newton College of the Sacred Heart, where she was class president, while he was studying at Trinity College in Hartford.

Marrying several days after their graduations, they moved to Chicago, where she was a teacher and he was in graduate school. Teaching in an economically challenged neighborhood, her classroom was a portable unit outside the main building.

“She had to put up with no windows,” Joe said, “and it often was broken into on weekends and trashed.”

The couple then moved to New York City, where Mrs. McKeigue graduated with a master’s in early-childhood education from the Columbia University Teachers College.

When one of their children was born in New York, she walked down a street from their married student housing to catch a bus, “holding onto telephone poles when she had contractions,” Joe said.

Moving back to Boston, they settled in Jamaica Plain to raise their four children. She was elected to the School Committee in 1979 and 1981, and served as vice president before being elected president at the beginning of 1982.

Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2004, she didn’t stray from the balance she strove to achieve in her life as a public official, a spouse, and a mother, her children said.

“Where there was doubt, she had hope. Where there was sickness and sadness, she had inspiration and a graceful smile,” said her oldest child, Patrick of Needham, in a eulogy at her funeral Mass.

Early in the McKeigues’ marriage, raising two sons and two daughters “in a matchbox apartment was no easy feat, but Mom made it look effortless, making friends, joining playgroups, and always enjoying life,” recalled her daughter Heather McKeon of Needham in her eulogy.

To her children Mrs. McKeigue “always brought her calming influence and perspective,” said her son Michael of Newton, who added that “as a mother, her impact on us was limitless.”

Her youngest child, Joanna Cruz of Jamaica Plain, ended her eulogy by saying that “just as she nailed being a wife, a mother, a sister, a leader in the community,” Mrs. McKeigue had “nailed the balance of a truly beautiful life.”

In addition to her husband and four children, Mrs. McKeigue leaves three brothers, Chuck of New York City, Billy of Cotuit, and Pat of Newton; two sisters, Kathleen Sullivan Alioto of San Francisco and Nancie Chamberlain of Chestnut Hill; and 12 grandchildren.

The family will announce a public celebration of Mrs. McKeigue’s life.

Regardless of what was happening in her life or the lives of others, Mrs. McKeigue “always brought a cheerful warmth to the scene,” said her granddaughter Cecilia.

“She could turn a complaint into a prayer, a sense of doubt into hope, and a moment of darkness to light with just a smile.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.