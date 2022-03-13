Man, 70, dies after vehicle falls through ice in Moultonborough, N.H.

A 70-year-old man died Sunday after a vehicle he was riding in fell through the ice on Berry Pond in Moultonborough, N.H., officials said.
Emergency crews were called to the pond at 8:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had broken through the ice, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and survived, but the passenger was unable to escape, the department said.
Fish and Game divers recovered the man’s body as the vehicle was stabilized by a technician from Marine Solutions, the department said. The vehicle was recovered from the pond, and the man’s body was taken from the scene by Mayhew Funeral Services, the department said.
Authorities did not release the victim’s name, pending notification of his family, but said both people involved are familiar with the pond and “were experienced at traveling on ice.”
“Recent rapid changes in the weather have created variable ice conditions state wide,” the Fish and Game Department said. “Unfortunately, in this case over a foot of solid ice was bordered by a thin area that gave way to the weight of the front of the vehicle.”
