Man, 70, dies after vehicle falls through ice in Moultonborough, N.H.

A 70-year-old man died Sunday after a vehicle he was riding in fell through the ice on Berry Pond in Moultonborough, N.H., officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the pond at 8:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had broken through the ice, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and survived, but the passenger was unable to escape, the department said.