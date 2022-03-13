From Rhode Island, a bond between a granddaughter and her grandmother, separated by Putin’s war

Walker opened her eyes, welling with tears after recounting the memory. That was decades ago, she said, and during a peaceful time. Now, she sits on the couch in her quiet living room in East Providence, as her 98-year-old grandmother, Grunya Sheptitchka, and her mother, Valentina “Valya” Molchan, 71, a retired operating room nurse, are sheltering in place in a one-bedroom apartment in southern Ukraine.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One of Inna Walker’s finest memories was walking barefoot in the dewey grass with her babusya on early summer mornings. The Ukrainian horizon, which could be seen for miles, would open further as the sun rose, whisking away the night’s dark sky. As a child, her feet would warm when they hit the dirt road, babusya’s hand wrapped around hers.

Advertisement

Being separated by the Atlantic Ocean was something they grew used to after Walker moved to the United States 25 years ago, chasing love and opportunity shortly after the Soviet Union crumbled. But they never thought they’d be divided by a war inflicted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“We never thought he’d actually attack Ukraine. He had no reason to,” Walker said, holding dozens of black-and-white photographs of her relatives. Some were still alive, stuck under Putin’s thumb and unable to escape from Ukraine. Others had been gone for years, like her paternal grandfather who was killed in 1941 at the beginning of the second World War. Or her father, who passed away from cancer of the tongue 9 years ago; he had been exposed to radiation in Chernobyl.

Inna Walker breaks down in tears as she talks about her mother and grandmother who can't get out of Ukraine. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Walker’s family’s history tells the story of Ukraine’s last 100 years. Sheptitchka, her doting babusya with whom she lived with every summer growing up, was born in 1924 to a large family that ran a farm. But by the end of 1932, Russian troops seized most of the country’s farms, including her own family’s. Ukrainians who refused to give up their land were sent to Siberia. When Sheptitchka’s father finally signed the rights away, involuntarily, he laid on a bench in the house and, three days later, died there, Walker said.

Advertisement

Russian troops swept through the homes that were left, searching for things to take. They would look inside kitchens and barns, and would poke holes in walls to ensure no one was hiding any food inside the house. Sheptitchka’s mother, who had a trunk full of fashionable clothes at the time, would bring clothing into town to trade for scraps of food to feed her family.

“Babusya always told me that her mother would give her her own piece of bread. She told me that if she knew that by eating that bread she was killing her own mother, she would have never taken it,” said Walker. “But she was a child. She didn’t know.”

Sheptitchka’s mother died of starvation, and Sheptitchka had to help bury most of her family members by the time she was 9. The United Nations finally recognized this period, the Holodomor, as a genocide in 2006. At least 4 million Ukrainians died.

Sheptitchka ended up in an orphanage after completing only four years of school. She was forced to work on a farm until 1941, during World War II, when she worked in the city as domestic help. By July 1941, German troops were seizing Ukraine. She and other young people were put on a train and sent to Germany.

Advertisement

There, she was forced to work at labor camp at the Krupp factory to help manufacture the dynamite that would ultimately kill Ukrainians and other Europeans. When she was freed, German troops had left and Soviet Union troops told her that she could “walk home.” She walked from Germany back to Lviv, Ukraine, said Walker.

“That’s practically halfway across Europe,” she said.

Inna Walker looks at photographs of her relatives who are stuck in Ukraine, including her 71-year-old mother and 98-year-old grandmother. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

When she arrived at the border, she was questioned about whether she was a communist or a pioneer. She was neither, she said, explaining that she was an orphan who had been forced to work in a German factory.

“They told her that she ‘helped kill their troops,’” said Walker, and her grandmother was sent to Donbas, a region in Ukraine where she was forced to help rebuild coal mines as a “volunteer.” There, she met Walker’s grandfather. They married, and settled in the southern part of Ukraine, where he was from. She has lived alone since he died.

In early March, Russian bombs hit the apartment building next to Sheptitchka’s. Molchan, Walker’s mother, took her in. The two women are staying in Molchan’s apartment just blocks away, along with Molchan’s boyfriend and a friend. Each day, the four of them pool their money and one of them searches local grocery stores for food. There is just enough electricity to charge their phones, but it isn’t enough to keep the fridge going.

At 98 years old, this is the third time Sheptitchka is living under Russian control.

Advertisement

“When the war started, she told my mother that ‘the dark-souled devil was coming,’” said Walker. “She was right.”

Walker and her mom speak on the phone every morning now, and Walker asks about what they have to eat, the status of her relatives and old neighbors, and any developments in the Russian invasion that she might not have yet heard about in the US.

“I have CNN going on all day. I read, I am constantly looking to see what President Zelenskyy is posting on social media. It’s information and emotional overload. But I have to know,” she said. “I’m here. I have a safe home, I don’t have to worry about food insecurity. I don’t have bullets flying toward me. I have no reason to be scared.”

She added, “But how do I protect my family?”

Walker was one of the attendees outside East Providence City Hall on Feb. 28, when Mayor Bob DaSilva hosted a ceremony to raise the Ukrainian flag. She heard Governor Dan McKee promise that Rhode Island would be willing to accept refugees displaced by Russian aggression.

But Walker said she wants to plead with the US and NATO: “Close the sky and open a border. Let my family escape Ukraine.”

Walker, who works as a vice president for Berkshire Bank, and her husband, a gynecologist for Lifespan who also volunteers at Clínica Esperanza, said they can easily meet her family in another country, such as Turkey, Romania, or even Poland. They want to bring Walker’s mother and grandmother to the US.

Advertisement

But they “just need to get out of Ukraine.”

More than 1.4 million Ukrainians left their homes and are taking refuge in Poland. But the majority of them walked there, escaping in the earlier days of the war. It’s an impossible walk for her grandmother. The airports are closed, a crucial bridge to get there has been destroyed, and to get on the roads would be to “expose yourself to enemy fire.” The Ukrainian government is advising those remaining in the country to stay off the roads.

“It’s getting to a point where my mom says, almost half joking, that she’s going to put her on her back,” said Walker. “I kept asking my mom to leave Ukraine before the bombs came. But she said no, Russia isn’t really going to attack. That Babusya was too old.”

“But now, I can even hear it in her voice when she tells me: She’s ready to leave once they have the first safe chance to escape,” she said.

Inna Walker lives in East Providence, but her entire family, including her 98-year-old grandmother lives in Ukraine. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The realities of war are grim.

Many men, particularly those from 18 to 60 years old, have joined the fight, led by their president that Walker said has “united the nation more than ever before.” But as Russian troops continue to invade, only women and children are left in many small towns. Walker’s son’s fiance, who handles visas for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland, has heard accounts of women being raped in their own homes by Russian soldiers.

“I thought we left those kinds of nightmares behind in another era,” said Walker, shaking her head. “You only read about war in books. But here it is, right in my home country.”

“My mom is scared. My grandmother is terrified,” Walker added. “I don’t think she ever thought she’d live to see another Russian occupation.”

“When I left Ukraine and moved to the US, and then every time I said goodbye to my grandmother after that, it was like a funeral. She and I always cried like it was the last time that we were ever going to each other,” said Walker. “I am begging the world: Please don’t let the last time be it for me and babusya.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.