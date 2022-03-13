Signs of spring to emerge in Boston this week with forecasted high temperatures and sunny skies

The early signs of spring have sprouted in Boston as temperatures are forecasted to rise into the 50s and 60s this week, following on the cusp of Sunday’s daylight savings, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Although Sunday remains chilly in the mid-to-high 30′s, Bostonians can expect to wake up Monday to sunny skies and high 40′s — just a tad higher than the annual average temperature of 45 degrees, Dunham said.

“It’s looking pretty good once we get through the cold of today,” Dunham said. “I have above-average temperatures for the whole week, and well above average by the time we get to Friday.”