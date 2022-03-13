Signs of spring to emerge in Boston this week with forecasted high temperatures and sunny skies

The early signs of spring have sprouted in Boston as temperatures are forecasted to rise into the 50s and 60s this week, following on the cusp of Sunday’s daylight savings, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Although Sunday remains chilly in the mid-to-high 30′s, Bostonians can expect to wake up Monday to sunny skies and high 40′s — just a tad higher than the annual average temperature of 45 degrees, Dunham said.
“It’s looking pretty good once we get through the cold of today,” Dunham said. “I have above-average temperatures for the whole week, and well above average by the time we get to Friday.”
Tuesday is expected to hit high temperatures in the low 60′s, while Wednesday will cool down into the low 50′s, Dunham said. Temperatures will swing back up into the 60′s on Thursday and could even hit low 70′s on Friday.
The sudden shift in temperature comes after a dusting of snow blew across southern New England on Saturday, but Dunham said the rapid change in weather is not atypical for this region and time of year.
“It’s all part of being in southern New England in March,” Dunham said. “March and April, those are transition seasons, so you can see some pretty wild swings between really cold days with snow and sleet, and other days that are nice, bright sunshine.”
Bostonians can also expect the sun to stay out later this week, with Monday’s sunset forecast to be around 6:50 p.m. after clocks were set ahead one hour on Sunday night.
