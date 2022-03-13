Winchester vigil held for Mieke Oort, local woman killed in Netherlands

WINCHESTER — Family, friends and former classmates of Mieke Oort gathered near the Winchester High School athletic fields Sunday evening to mourn the 21-year-old, who was killed in the Netherlands last week.

More than 100 people came together at dusk to remember the 2019 Winchester High graduate, many holding candles with their hands cupped to protect the flame from the cold breeze that blew through the gathering.

Authorities responded on the morning of March 6 to a house fire in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, where police found a 21-year-old woman, later identified as Oort by her family, stabbed to death inside the home, officials in the Netherlands said in a statement last week. Two men, 25 and 30, were also injured but survived the attack.