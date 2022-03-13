Winchester vigil held for Mieke Oort, local woman killed in Netherlands

WINCHESTER — Family, friends and former classmates of Mieke Oort gathered near the Winchester High School athletic fields Sunday evening to mourn the 21-year-old, who was killed in the Netherlands last week.
More than 100 people came together at dusk to remember the 2019 Winchester High graduate, many holding candles with their hands cupped to protect the flame from the cold breeze that blew through the gathering.
Authorities responded on the morning of March 6 to a house fire in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, where police found a 21-year-old woman, later identified as Oort by her family, stabbed to death inside the home, officials in the Netherlands said in a statement last week. Two men, 25 and 30, were also injured but survived the attack.
Police said a 27-year-old man fled the scene in a car and headed for Germany, where he was arrested in the town of Leer.
A spokesperson for the Dutch national police confirmed Sunday that an arrest had been made in the killing but said he could not confirm Oort’s identity or comment further on the case because of the nation’s privacy laws.
Authorities were investigating what led up to the stabbing and were carrying out “forensic and tactical investigations” in and around the residence where the killing occurred, police said.
Danique Oort told WCVB-TV last week that the 27-year-old man suspected of killing her younger sister had been stalking her, even putting a tracker on her bicycle.
Michael van der Waal, a former boyfriend of Mieke Oort, told the Leeuwarden Courant, a Dutch newspaper, that the alleged killer had become enraged when she no longer wanted to see him.
