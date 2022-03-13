Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Former president Barack Obama said Sunday afternoon on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has a scratchy throat and is “feeling fine otherwise.”
In the post, Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, are vaccinated and boosted. He also said Michelle is negative for the coronavirus.
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
Obama urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, even as US coronavirus cases have been declining after a surge this winter.
