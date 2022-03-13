fb-pixel Skip to main content

Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated March 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.John Locher/Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama said Sunday afternoon on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has a scratchy throat and is “feeling fine otherwise.”

In the post, Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, are vaccinated and boosted. He also said Michelle is negative for the coronavirus.

Obama urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, even as US coronavirus cases have been declining after a surge this winter.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

