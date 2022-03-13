The paper marks its 150th year

Thank you for keeping us informed for all these years. There is not a newspaper in this country that equals the Globe.

My first introduction to your paper was in April 1945. The newspaper was sitting on the floor of our house, and the headline informed us that President Roosevelt had died. I still remember that day and have been an avid reader of your newspaper all my adult life.

Here’s to another 150 years.

Mary Anne Pozzo

Canton





Congratulations on 150 years publishing. Your coverage of the city and surrounding towns is still second to none, and I’ve valued your continuing coverage through the pandemic.

Advertisement

I have enjoyed your paper through many publishers, reporters, and highs and lows of the economy. Continue the good work.

Hank Hyora

Publisher

Cape Cod Chronicle

Chatham





The paper has been my morning ritual next to my coffee. It has informed me of world events as well as local news. I save the crossword puzzle for last as I take my last sip of coffee and probe my brain to come up with the right words. The Globe is my incentive to face the day and be informed.

Milda Contoyannis

Concord





The first Boston Globe was dense with local copy, no New York Times news service articles, no large photos taking up space, and it cost just 4 cents. Please go back to your roots!

Paul Flaherty

Lexington