UMass Boston’s idea of a new mission statement is astonishingly wrongheaded

By way of background, I served for two multiyear terms on the Board of Regents of Higher Education in Massachusetts, ending in the mid-1990s. I also cofounded and led a high-tech company (TASC) that grew to employ several thousand highly educationally accomplished individuals.

Jeff Jacoby’s column “Pushing back against indoctrination at UMass Boston” (Ideas, March 6) alerted me to the amazingly counterproductive thinking now in vogue at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The draft of a new mission statement is an astonishing piece of woke thought that has little to do with improving the lives of students through education. The last sentence of this statement comes close to saying what is needed: “We are a public urban university dedicated to teaching, learning, and research rooted in equity, environmental sustainability, social and racial justice, innovation, and expansive notions of excellence.” The foregoing three sentences, portions of which Jacoby cites, are all about indoctrination and devoid of real meaning for a university intent on improving its reputation and place among the centers of learning.