Boston College, Holy Cross women’s basketball among qualifiers for WNIT; Boston University men picked for CBI

Maine, Rhode Island and Quinnipiac also are among the automatic qualifiers, and there are other 34 teams that are at-large selections.

The 30 automatic qualifiers are teams that were the next-highest finishers in their respective conferences’ regular-season standings that were not tabbed for the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College and Holy Cross are among five New England schools that are automatic qualifiers for the 64-field field in the 2022 Postseason WNIT. Matchups will be announced Monday.

The Eagles (19-11) tied for seventh place in the ACC, falling to Florida State in the first round of the conference tournament.

Holy Cross (20-10) was the regular-season champion of the Patriot League, but was stunned by Navy in the conference tournament. American earned the Patriot League’s NCAA automatic berth.

Maine (20-11) also was a conference champion, winning America East, but the Black Bears lost to eventual champion Albany in the postseason tournament.

Rhode Island (22-6), the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10, was upset by St. Joseph’s in the conference tournament that was won by UMass.

Quinnipiac (20-11) tied for second in the Metro Atlantic, but Fairfield swept to the regular-season and postseason titles.

Round 1 of the WNIT is March 16-18. The championship is Saturday, April 2, and will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.

BU headed to Daytona Beach for CBI

The Boston University men’s basketball team is the No. 10 seed in the 16-team field for the College Basketball Invitational, which was announced Sunday night.

The Terriers (21-12), who fell to Navy in the Patriot League tournament, will take on No. 7 seed NC Greensboro in their opener, which will be played Sunday, March 20. All games in the tournament will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The top four seeds are Drake, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, and Stephen F. Austin.

After opening-round games Saturday and Sunday, the quarterfinals will be played Monday, March 21, followed by the semifinal round on Tuesday, March 22. The championship game takes place on Wednesday, March. 23.

Before 2021, the CBI was played on campus sites, with a single-elimination format through the semifinals, and a best-of-three championship series that alternated between the home sites of the two participating schools. The 2020 CBI was canceled because of the pandemic, but returned last year with eight teams playing a single-elimination tournament in Daytona Beach.