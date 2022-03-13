Carles Gil was not at all happy the Revolution played another snow game on Saturday

Gil is the Revolution’s captain and the defending Major League Soccer MVP. Heavy snow fell in the first half. In the second half, even as the snow began to taper off, it remained windy.

“I cannot talk with my teammates. I cannot run. I cannot do anything. It’s impossible,” Gil said. “This is not football. Stop the [expletive] game. We play tomorrow or any other day. I don’t care. This is not football.”

Moments after the Revolution were defeated by Real Salt Lake in another game played in snowy conditions — a loss in which New England gave up three unanswered goals in the final 15 minutes — Carles Gil shared some unfiltered thoughts in a live television interview.

It was the Revolution’s second snow game of the week following a Champions League home win against UNAM Pumas on Wednesday.

Gil was asked if he could take anything away from Saturday’s game as the team looked ahead to the return game with Pumas this Wednesday.

“No, nothing, because I repeat: For me, it’s not football,” said Gil. “If we finish the game 2-0, I say the same [thing]. It’s not football. It’s impossible to play like this. So congrats to Real Salt Lake, because they [made] amazing plays, but I don’t understand why we played today.”

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena took a more measured line on the state of the game.

“Games have been played in the snow,” said Arena. “So, I can’t argue that. What do you take away from it? Probably, you have to have better concentration at the end of the game and certainly on a day like today, there’s going to be mistakes made and the penalty area.

“For us to have a combination of mistakes like that at the end of the game is inexcusable,” Arena admitted, “but it certainly wasn’t a soccer game today. But you know, both teams played under the same conditions, so give them credit.”

