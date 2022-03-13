Chase Briscoe emerges from intense 3-way battle to win at Phoenix Raceway

The 27-year-old Briscoe took his lumps last season as a NASCAR Cup Series rookie. Now, he’s a winner.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chase Briscoe jumped out of his car and was obviously emotional, kneeling by his No. 14 for a few seconds before a couple of voice cracks during his post-race television interview.

Briscoe raced to his first Cup Series victory, executing two great restarts over the final 20 laps to pull away from Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Briscoe’s childhood idol was NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and the Indiana native now drives the No. 14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Briscoe channeled some of Stewart’s late-race moxie during an intense battle between three drivers who had never won in the Cup Series. It’s more evidence of the parity across the series in the Next Gen cars, with four drivers winning the first four races this season.

Chastain and Reddick — both driving Chevrolets — made things interesting over the final laps but Briscoe’s Ford was simply too strong. On the final restart with four laps left, the 27-year-old Briscoe started on the inside, dipped low on the dogleg apron, and was able to hold off the rest of the field.

Briscoe was one of the top drivers in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and 2020 before getting the invitation from Stewart-Haas Racing to take over the No. 14 car. He had just three top 10s as a rookie and finished 23rd in the season standings. He got off to a good start this season with a third-place finish at Daytona in February.

Now, a victory.

Even though he didn’t get the win, it was a breakthrough for Chastain’s TrackHouse Racing team. Chastain credited crew chief Phil Surgen for providing him with a car that was comfortable running upfront.

“He gave me exactly what I needed,” Chastain said. “We came up one spot short. But I’m so happy.”

Reddick’s been among the fastest drivers in the Cup Series all season but fell just short of his first win. He battled leg numbness in the Next Gen car over the first few weeks but didn’t appear to have any problems Sunday. He’s had two straight top 10 finishes after finishing seventh at Las Vegas last week.

Ryan Blaney started on the pole and dominated the first half of the race, winning the second stage after leading 138 of the first 185 laps. He settled for fourth. Kurt Busch was fifth.

Kyle Larson won the series championship last year after a fall victory at Phoenix, but engine trouble ended his day early. He finished 34th. It was the end of a frustrating day for Larson, who qualified seventh but had to move to the rear of the starting grid because of unapproved steering wheel changes.

Harrison Burton (unapproved adjustments) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (engine) also started from the back.