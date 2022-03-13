Extra special run for Acton-Boxborough girls’ hockey continues with another overtime victory

Hodgson’s game-winner in overtime lifted No. 5 Acton-Boxborough over No. 4 St. Mary’s, 5-4, in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Raymond J. Bourque Arena at Endicott College.

Freshman Natalie Hodgson converted for her second goal of the game, collecting a rebound off a shot by junior Celia Willis and quickly snapping the loose puck into the back of the net before being tackled by her teammates in celebration.

For the second consecutive game, Acton-Boxborough found magic in overtime.

A-B, which never led until Hodgson’s overtime goal, will face the winner of No. 1 Austin Prep and No. 9 HPNA on Monday.

“That’s a good win against a really, really good program,” Acton-Boxborough coach Brian Fontas said. “They are well coached. I’m really proud of my team.”

Sophomore defenseman Allison Corrieri tied the game with 4:05 to play, blasting a rocket from the top of the umbrella formation on the power play that whizzed by a slew of bodies in front and into the top left corner.

“She’s got a hell of a shot,” Fontas said. “She got loose on the power play. It’s hard to stop her for a long time. She’s got a bomb, that was a great goal.”

A-B (18-4-3) scored three times on the power play, all within the final 20 seconds of the advantage, changing the course of the game. Senior captain Cailey Ryan (two goals, assist) drove the play for the A-B offense.

“We take a lot of pride and work on [our power play] a lot,” Fontas said. “In the tournament, it wins and loses hockey games. Very proud of the power play unit tonight.”

For the Spartans (14-8-3), junior captain Jenna Chaplain (two goals, assist) and junior Amanda Forziati (two goals) powered the offense.

Division 1 State

Arlington 5, Bishop Feehan 1 — Maddie Krepelka scored two goals and added two assists to power the No. 2 Spy Ponders (21-1-1) to the quarterfinal win at Ed Burns Arena.

“Overall, if we keep playing our way and we get a lead, we’re a tough team to beat,” Arlington coach Jeff Mead said.

Krepelka got things started with a fantastic individual rush up ice, capped with a backhand for a 1-0 lead 6:36 in. Just 1:08 later, Gabriella Russo potted a goal (assists to Julia Krepelka and Maddie Krepelka) for a 2-0 advantage.

Russo had a chance on a shorthanded breakaway in the final seconds of the period, but Feehan goalie Avery Blanchard (30 saves) made the stop. Molly Conneely stuffed home a power-play goal on a loose puck in front with 9:42 left in the second.

A bit later with 3:59 to go, Brooke Borges raced up the left wing and eventually dished a pass over to Julia Tamul who put it home to get the Shamrocks on the board. But less than two minutes later, Krepelka stuffed a backhand wrap around in to make it 4-1 after two.

“This year, we’ve got a lot of sisters on the team and I think the chemistry is just incredible,” Krepelka said. “It’s just a great group of girls. I think if there’s a team to get to the Garden, it’s this one.”

Austin Prep 4, HPNA 0 — Kathryn Karo scored twice, and the top-seeded Cougars also got shorthanded goals from Isabel Hulse and McKenzie Cerrato to top No. 9 seed HPNA at Lawler Arena in North Andover. Lauryn Hanafin made 21 saves for AP (25-0).

Shrewsbury 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Aislinn Bennett made history for the sixth-seeded Colonials (16-6-1), firing a slap shot off a feed from Kaci Ryder (two assists) at 2:53 in overtime to advance Shrewsbury to the state semifinals for the first time.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Shrewsbury coach Frank Panarelli said. “We knew we had to get people in front of the net, and Bennett took a shot, and we’re off to the semifinals.” Risa Montoya made 20 saves in the win at Rockland Ice Rink, and Shrewsbury will face No. 2 seed Arlington in the semis.

Division 2 State

Natick 3, Archbishop Williams 2 — For the second time in as many games, Emma Tavilla scored consecutive tying and go-ahead goals. This time, she scored both within 26 seconds of each other, with less than a minute to go at William Chase Arena.

The fifth-seeded Redhawks (15-6-2) tied the game when Tavilla elevated a shot on the left side, and the winner came on a deflection off a Hadley Green slap shot.

“It was crazy. It doesn’t even feel real. It’s insane,” said the junior winger, who won a state championship with the Redhawks soccer team in the fall as well. “I wanted to keep going, I wanted it so bad that I actually got it.”

Senior center Colleen Quirk started the scoring for Natick with her 28th goal of the season, breaking the single-season Natick girls’ hockey record. Freshman Ellie Beigel (22 saves) earned the win in net. Both tallies for the Bishops (14-6-3) were scored by senior captain Karaline O’Toole.

Algonquin/Hudson 1, Winchester 0 — Mallory Farrell scored in overtime and the No. 10 Titans (17-3-2) outlasted the No. 15 Red and Black and NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough.

Medfield/Norton 3, Malden Catholic 2 — Senior captain Grenne Campbell’s top corner snipe in overtime propelled the No. 22 Warriors past the No. 19 Lancers in a quarterfinal at the Malden Valley Forum. The Warriors (16-7) advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history, where they will play No. 10 Algonquin (17-3-2).

“I can’t [put it into words],” Campbell said. “We always knew that we might be the underdogs, but we never doubted ourselves for a second.”

