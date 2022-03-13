Fans and former players come together to celebrate as Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 hoisted up to the rafters

“He was down there just soaking it in,” Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren recalled. “We’ve signed and traded for a lot of different players, and none have actually needed a minute to soak it up like that.”

At one point, a few people lost track of Garnett. And then they found him down on the practice court, by himself, gazing up at the team’s NBA title banners hanging from the ceiling.

After the Celtics acquired Kevin Garnett from the Timberwolves in the summer of 2007, the All-Star forward went to the team’s Waltham training facility to complete his physical exam and get a general debriefing on his new, high-profile job in Boston.

Garnett has said he was both envisioning what could be possible with the franchise, and trying to manifest it. And on Sunday, with tears streaming down his cheeks and his daughters Kapri and Kavalli by his side, Garnett tugged at a slim, black rope and raised his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters. It will now hang there alongside all of those championships, including the 2007-08 title that he helped win.

Before, during and after the Celtics’ 95-92 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, Garnett was showered with affection by the lively TD Garden crowd whenever there was an opportunity. And before his hour-long postgame ceremony, he took a microphone and told everyone how he felt.

“Listen, I knew y’all [expletive] with me,” he said. “But I ain’t know y’all [expletive] with me like that.”

Then he stood and pounded his chest, and the roars grew even louder.

The buzz surrounding Garnett’s big day started early Sunday, with former teammates such as Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins and Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis strolling around the court nearly an hour before tipoff. Pierce shot a video of fans and posted it on his Instagram story. Davis signaled for a ball and fired up a 3-pointer.

Then, in a slight surprise, former Celtics guard Ray Allen walked out and took his courtside seat alongside Perkins. The icy relationship between Allen and Garnett, stemming from Allen’s decision to leave the Celtics and sign with the Heat in 2013, appears to have thawed.

Allen received a loud ovation when he was shown on the Garden’s video board during a first-quarter timeout. And during the ceremony, Garnett made it clear that their fissured relationship had fully healed.

“I want to say something,” Garnett said into the microphone, briefly interrupting a question and answer session with former teammate Brian Scalabrine. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real [expletive]. You next.”

Allen stood from his chair and walked toward Garnett at midcourt, where the two embraced. Moments later, Pierce joined in a big, Big Three group hug, and the crowd exploded.

“Ray’s next, dammit,” Garnett said, referring to the possibility of Allen’s No. 20 joining the others in the rafters.

Before the game against Dallas, Garnett went into the Celtics’ locker room and greeted the current players. He later took his front-row seat along the baseline behind the basket closest to the Celtics’ bench.

There were various tributes for Garnett during breaks in the game, including a video message from former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who was unable to attend because his 76ers were facing the Magic in Orlando.

The Celtics were unable to feed off the energy of Garnett’s big day, as they ultimately lost when Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9 seconds left. But the fans here did not let that spoil their evening.

The arena remained packed when Garnett’s ceremony began about a half-hour after the final buzzer. After several luminaries were introduced and the current Celtics took seats on the court, Pierce came out holding the 2007-08 NBA championship trophy before being followed by many of his teammates.

“What more could be said about a person that hasn’t already been said?” Pierce said during a brief speech. “We all know what he brought to the table night in and night out: his intensity, his passion, his dedication. All those things. You could say so many things that describe Kevin…You were just the injection in the arm that we needed. What better way to revive a franchise.”

Video messages were played from former Celtics such as Rajon Rondo, Bill Russell, Kevin McHale, Jason Terry, and Sam Cassell. Garnett then received numerous gifts, including a framed replica No. 5 banner with a piece of the parquet floor from the 2007-08 championship season.

After a video tribute, Garnett sat down for a chat with Scalabrine, his former teammate and the team’s current television analyst. They talked about Garnett’s unusual intensity, his dedication to routines, and his insatiable desire to win. Through it all, Garnett seemed overwhelmed by the response and the production.

“This is incredible, man,” he said. “I couldn’t have pictured this. I didn’t expect this at all.”

Garnett looked over toward the current Celtics and wished them luck.

“Keep kicking some [butt],” he said. “Keep playing together.”

Moments later, he walked toward the sideline, and with Garnett’s anthem from his playing days, the Phil Collins song ‘In the Air Tonight,’ booming over the sound system, Garnett and his daughters began raising the banner with the No. 5 on it to the Garden’s ceiling.

“I love you, Boston,” Garnett said, tapping his heart once more.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.