Father-son dynamic big part of successful formula for BC High, St. Mary’s boys’ basketball teams

Mike Loughnane was born in 2004, the year his father, Bill, took over as BC High basketball coach after winning three state titles over 18 years at South Boston. From the time he was 5, Mike hung around practices and worked on his dribbling, trying not to lose the ball during live drills as he watched the action.

Brown Jr. played basketball and football under his dad, David Brown from ages 5 to 11, then cut his teeth in eighth and ninth grade going up against his older cousin, Jalen Echevarria, in St. Mary’s basketball practices.

Soon after they could walk, BC High senior Mike Loughnane and St. Mary’s junior David Brown Jr. could often be found at the varsity basketball practices being run by their respective fathers.

Now both point guards are set to lead their teams into battle in their respective divisions during the first statewide final four Tuesday and Wednesday.

BC High (23-0) ran the table against elite competition during the regular season, and has held serve as the top seed in the Division 1 bracket with three double-digit wins. The Eagles will face fourth-seeded Springfield Central (20-2) at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Worcester State.

BC High's Mike Loughnane is averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Once a spot-up shooter on a senior-laden Eagles squad, Loughnane is averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor this season, earning him Catholic Conference MVP honors as he looks to bring BC High its first title since 2007.

Fresh off a breakout football campaign in which he compiled 27 touchdowns and was named Catholic Central League co-MVP, Brown Jr. shared CCL MVP honors in basketball with his backcourt mate, senior Ali Barry, who recently topped 1,000 points during an 88-44 win over Norwell in the Round of 16.

While Barry is the quarterback in the fall, Brown sets up his running mate most of the time each winter, as he’s posted a 5-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during a 24-1 season. The strong 5-foot-8-inch guard is also averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

St. Mary’s is slated to meet No. 4 Norton (18-5) in the D3 semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Woburn High.

David Brown, a 1989 St. Mary's graduate and Hall of Famer, now coaches his son David with the Spartans. John Wilcox/City of Boston

“I met Ali [Barry] when he was 6 years old,” coach Brown said. “I coached him in Pop Warner and he’s been part of our weekly sporting events ever since.”

“That’s a major difference between this team and from prior teams. With those leaders in place in Ali, David, and [senior guard] Henri [Miraka], these kids have been playing together in multiple sports since second grade. There’s no egos and they’re some of the hardest workers on the team, so the younger kids follow.”

Mike follows his brothers, Alex (’14) and Jack (’16), as BC High captains. He watched and learned how each of them handled the role as the coach’s son, and paid particularly close attention to how Jack ran Loughnane’s offensive system.

“My perspective definitely changed by watching them,” Mike said. “I really got a first-hand account of what it’s like to play for my dad, especially from Jack. I learned what it’s like playing point guard for [Loughnane]. He definitely has some high standards.”

Loughnane said he encouraged Mike to focus on the fundamentals while he was growing up, and that his older sons were a big positive influence.

“They acted liked big brothers. They’d always give [Mike] a hard time, but in a good way,” said Loughnane, who tallied more than 500 career assists during a standout career at Northeastern.

“There were some drills we did at practice that he needed to work on, and if I said it, he might not have done it. But since it was his older brothers, and he looked up to them, he’d do the same stuff he saw [in practices]. It was pretty cool from my perspective.”

David Brown Jr. averages 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals for St. Mary's, which is in the Division 3 state semifinals. John Wilcox/City of Boston

In some ways, Brown Jr. is following in the footsteps of his father’s nephews, Jalen and Marcos Echevarria. Marcos recently graduated from Nichols with a school-record 2,519 points after starring at St. Mark’s, and Jalen (now at Endicott) won a basketball state title as a freshman in 2016 and went on to top 1,000 points, while also starring on the St. Mary’s football team for four years.

Brown scored 1,267 points during a Hall of Fame playing career at St. Mary’s before graduating in 1989, and went on to become a Hall of Fame football player at Westfield State. His son is nearing 900 career points with two more games potentially remaining in his junior season.

Brown’s wife, Helen, comes from a football lineage as well. Her father, “Pistol” Pete Pedro was an electric 5-8 running back who starred at Lynn Tech before earning Heisman consideration during a prolific career at West Texas State, eventually getting drafted by the Patriots. Her brother, Pete Pedro Jr., also starred at Lynn Tech and had a Hall of Fame career at the University of Albany.

Choosing between a college career in football or basketball is looming for Brown Jr., who could be considered a scholarship player in either sport.

“I’m not sure of many others who have been named MVP in two sports in a league like [the CCL],” said Brown, a longtime Winthrop police officer, who is in his ninth year as St. Mary’s coach after a decade at Winthrop.

“It’s an accomplishment [Brown Jr.] should be really proud of, especially as a junior. As a dad, I’m super proud of his work ethic, and as a coach, it’s great to be able to sit back and watch him and continue to develop.”

For now, Brown Jr. is concentrating on trying to bring St. Mary’s a championship and the Loughnanes are planning to finish their storybook season on a high note no matter how it ends.

“You have to enjoy the journey,” Loughnane said. “This team has really been fun. They compete, they have fun in practice, but they know when it’s time to get serious. For me and [Mike], let’s just enjoy this while we have it, because it’s our last one.”