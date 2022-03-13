Harvard men’s hockey team tops RPI to earn a spot in ECAC semifinals

The Harvard men’s hockey team defeated RPI, 3-1, Sunday at Bright-Landry Hockey Center to win the ECAC quarterfinal series, two games to one, and earn a trip to the semifinals in Lake Placid. It’s Harvard’s sixth consecutive (completed season) semifinal appearance

John Farinacci opened the scoring for the Crimson (19-10-3) at 14:13 of the first period and Casey Dornbach doubled the lead at 1:05 of the second. RPI (18-23-3) got on the scoreboard with a power-play score at 16:29 of the third by Ottoville Leppanen. Harvard held RPI off until Matthew Coronato secured the win with an emtpy-net goal.