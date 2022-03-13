Here is this week’s schedule for MIAA basketball and hockey semifinals

One step closer to championship games next weekend at Tsongas Arena (basketball) and TD Garden (hockey) in the inaugural statewide winter tournament, the MIAA has released its semifinal schedule, with games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There are six boys’ and girls’ hockey semifinals scheduled Monday, with doubleheaders lined up at Gallo Arena (Bourne), Loring Arena (Framingham), and Tsongas Arena (Lowell). Six more games are slated for Tuesday at the same sites. The Division 1-4 boys’ and Division 1-2 girls’ finals are Sunday at TD Garden.

The 20 boys’ and girls’ basketball semifinals for Divisions 1-5 are Tuesday and Wednesday, at nine sites: Framingham High, Quincy High, Taunton High, Tewksbury High, Wahconah Regional, Watertown High, Woburn High, Worcester North, Worcester State.