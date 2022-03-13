Here is this week’s schedule for MIAA basketball and hockey semifinals

One step closer to championship games next weekend at Tsongas Arena (basketball) and TD Garden (hockey) in the inaugural statewide winter tournament, the MIAA has released its semifinal schedule, with games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
There are six boys’ and girls’ hockey semifinals scheduled Monday, with doubleheaders lined up at Gallo Arena (Bourne), Loring Arena (Framingham), and Tsongas Arena (Lowell). Six more games are slated for Tuesday at the same sites. The Division 1-4 boys’ and Division 1-2 girls’ finals are Sunday at TD Garden.
The 20 boys’ and girls’ basketball semifinals for Divisions 1-5 are Tuesday and Wednesday, at nine sites: Framingham High, Quincy High, Taunton High, Tewksbury High, Wahconah Regional, Watertown High, Woburn High, Worcester North, Worcester State.
The Division 4 and 5 boys’ semifinals will be finalized Sunday with the playing of two quarterfinals: Manchester Essex at Wahconah (1 p.m.) and Drury at Maynard (4 p.m.), respectively. Randolph (D4) and Baystate Academy (D5) await the winners.
The state finals are scheduled for Tsongas Arena on Friday (2 games), Saturday (4 games), and Sunday (4 games).
Boys’ basketball
State semifinals
DIVISION 1
Wednesday — BC High vs. Springfield Central (at Worcester State, 7:15 p.m.)
Wednesday — Andover vs. Newton North (at Woburn HS, 7:15 p.m.)
DIVISION 2
Wednesday — Malden Catholic vs. Scituate (at Taunton HS, 6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday — Burlington vs. Norwood (at Worcester State, 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 3
Tuesday — Norton vs. St. Mary’s (at Woburn, 7:15 p.m.)
Tuesday — Watertown vs. TechBoston (at Framingham HS, 7:15 p.m.)
DIVISION 4
TBA — Randolph vs. Manchester Essex/Wahconah winner
Wednesday — Snowden vs. Saint Joseph Prep (at Watertown HS, 6:30 p.m.)
DIVISION 5
Tuesday — Paulo Friere vs. Taconic (at Wahconah Regional, 5 p.m.)
TBA — Baystate Academy vs. Drury/Maynard winner
Girls’ basketball
State semifinals
DIVISION 1
Tuesday — Andover vs. Central Catholic (at Tewksbury HS, 7 p.m.)
Tuesday — Springfield Central vs. Wachusett (at Worcester State, 5 p.m.)
DIVISION 2
Tuesday — Medfield vs. Oliver Ames (at Quincy HS, 5p.m.)
Wednesday — Norwood vs. Whitman-Hanson (at Quincy HS, 6:30 p.m.)
DIVISION 3
Tuesday — Medway vs. Rockland (at Quincy HS, 7:15 p.m.)
Tuesday — Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary’s (at Woburn HS, 5 p.m.)
DIVISION 4
Tuesday — South Hadley vs. Amesbury (at Framingham HS, 5 p.m.)
Wednesday — Lunenburg vs. Millbury (at Worcester North, 5 p.m.)
DIVISION 5
Tuesday — Hoosac Valley vs. Taconic (at Wahconah Regional, 7:15 p.m.)
Tuesday — Hopedale vs. Springfield International Charter (at Worcester North, 6 p.m.)
Boys’ hockey
State semifinals
DIVISION 1
Tuesday — St. John’s Prep vs. BC High (at Tsongas Arena, 7:45 p.m.)
Tuesday — Xaverian vs. Arlington (at Loring Arena, 7:30 p.m.)
DIVISION 2
Monday — Tewksbury vs. Duxbury (at Loring Arena, 7:30 p.m.)
Tuesday — Gloucester vs. Canton (at Tsongas Arena, 5:30 p.m.)
DIVISION 3
Monday — Marlborough vs. Lynnfield (at Tsongas Arena, 7:45 p.m.)
Tuesday — Scituate vs. Hanover (at Gallo Arena, 5:15 p.m.)
DIVISION 4
Tuesday — Norwell vs. Sandwich (at Gallo Arena, 7:30 p.m.)
Monday — Watertown vs. Stoneham (at Tsongas Arena, 5:30 p.m.)
Girls’ hockey
State semifinals
DIVISION 1
Tuesday — Austin Prep vs. Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield (at Loring Arena, 5:30 p.m.)
Monday — Arlington vs. Shrewsbury (at Gallo Arena, 5:15 p.m.)
DIVISION 2
Monday — Canton vs. Natick (at Gallo Arena, 7:15 p.m.)
Monday — Algonquin vs. Medfield (at Loring Arena, 5:30 p.m.)
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.