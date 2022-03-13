Kevin Durant blasts NYC mayor over mandate that allows Kyrie Irving to attend games at Barclays Center but not play

Kevin Durant is calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to figure out what the Brooklyn Nets feel is a confusing vaccine mandate that now allows Kyrie Irving to attend but not play in their home games. Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center for the first time this season Sunday, sitting across from the Nets bench for Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Durant scored a season-high 53 points, then took aim at Adams with his postgame comments, even saying the mayor just wanted attention. “It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant said. Irving has been unable to play home games this season because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Up until this week, proof of vaccination was required for fans to attend an event in the arena. Though that mandate has been lifted, there is still one in place for those working at the arena. The Nets were already aggravated because that didn’t apply to visitors, allowing an unvaccinated opponent to play when Irving couldn’t. They seemed even more frustrated after Sunday’s game, when Irving’s arrival created a scene at a nationally televised game.

Crying on court after being heckled by a spectator, Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. in the second round Saturday. Osaka, the Japanese star who has struggled with her mental health and with ambivalence toward professional tennis, spoke to the crowd directly at her request after her 6-0, 6-4 defeat against the No. 21 seed, Veronika Kudermetova. Fighting for composure, Osaka explained that the heckler, who shouted, “Naomi, you suck!” after the opening game, had made her flashback to footage she had seen of Venus and Serena Williams being booed and jeered at Indian Wells during the tournament in 2001. “To be honest, I’ve gotten heckled before, and it didn’t really bother me,” Osaka said. “But, like, heckled here? I watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, and if you’ve never watched it, you should watch it. And I don’t know why, but it went into my head, and it got replayed a lot,” she continued, apparently referring to Saturday’s match. Osaka then thanked the crowd, slung her bag over her shoulder, and left the court.

Colin Kaepernick seeking receivers, NFL team

Colin Kaepernick is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Kaepernick wrote on Twitter: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.” Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he’ll be there Monday and coordinate with him. It wasn’t immediately known where they will get together. Kaepernick met with Seattle a few years ago, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he should be a starter in the league and the team only wanted a backup for Russell Wilson. Now, Wilson has been traded to Denver. The Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when former starting quarterback Joe Flacco was dealing with a back injury that would keep him out for the entire preseason. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed. The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta in November 2019 but it turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers. Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league in October 2017, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the anthem at games. They reached a settlement in 2019 ... The Buffalo Bills addressed a key depth need at receiver days before the start of free agency by re-signing Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract Sunday. McKenzie returns for a fifth season in Buffalo, where his speed and versatility allowed him to create a play-making niche in the Bills’ offense. He had completed a one-year contract and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. McKenzie had a down year in finishing with just 20 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown in 15 games, including two starts. He also had nine carries for 47 yards and a TD while also splitting time returning kickoffs and punts.

Trade talks heating up for Deshaun Watson

Trade discussions between the Houston Texans and NFL teams interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson are expected to progress now that Watson will not face criminal charges in Houston , Texas, based on the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. Watson still faces civil lawsuits filed by women and a possible suspension by the NFL. But the bulk of the teams with interest in the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback are prepared to move forward in the process to potentially complete a trade with the Texans, the people with knowledge of the matter said, after a Harris County grand jury decided Friday not to charge Watson with a crime. It’s not clear how quickly the process will move, particularly given that Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans and thus has a significant say in determining his next team. But it is likely that Watson, 26, soon will be on the move as the landscape-altering NFL quarterback relocations that began last week are set to continue ... The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agent announced. Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary-cap charge of more than $45 million, making it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading him or extending him with a deal that would flatten out his guaranteed money ... The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said.

HOCKEY

Harvard men advance to ECAC semifinals

The Harvard men’s hockey team defeated RPI, 3-1, at Bright-Landry Hockey Center to win the ECAC quarterfinal series, two games to one, and earn a trip to the semifinals in Lake Placid. It’s Harvard’s sixth consecutive (completed season) semifinal appearancel ... The Boston Pride fell to the Toronto Six 4-3 at York CanIan Ice Arena. Forward McKenna Brand had two goals for the Pride and forward Taylor Wenczkowski scored the other.

MISCELLANY

Paralympics come to close

The president of the International Paralympic Committee expressed “hopes for peace” as the Winter Paralympics closed but avoided mentioning Russia’s war on Ukraine. The closing ceremony marked the end of an almost six-week run for international sports in the Chinese capital that began with the opening of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. IPC President Andrew Parsons sounded a note of unity at the ceremony in the Olympic stadium after athletes from Russia and Belarus were expelled earlier. “Differences here did not divide us,” Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ceremony ended a run for Asia of hosting four of the last eight Olympics and Paralympics, starting with the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It’s unclear when sports’ largest stage will return to Asia ... Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage after a fierce attack. Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled, before standout teammate Wout van Aert, a specialist in classics, helped the Slovenian him catch up enough for overall victory ... Georgia has hired Mike White from Florida to provide new leadership to its basketball program only three days after firing Tom Crean.



