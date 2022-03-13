A magical night for Garnett and the Celtics

But those six years. The impact he had on an organization that was considered a laughingstock before he arrived, a one-time model of professional sports that desperately needed a facelift, and there came Garnett, who agreed to the trade that would bring him to Boston in 2007.

He played in Boston for only six years. He spent most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he didn’t retire as a Celtic.

Dressed in all black, looking as if he could still slap the Garden floor with his large hands and give the Celtics 10 tenacious minutes, Kevin Garnett strolled through the tunnel and walked to the center circle, looking down at the logo of the franchise he helped revitalize.

The Celtics retired Garnett’s No. 5 jersey on Sunday evening after the current team’s difficult loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Yet, the pain from that defeat was quickly dismissed, quickly washed away and injected with Garnett’s energy and his enthusiasm.

It was a magical night. Garnett’s former teammates and Celtics’ royalty arrived early Sunday afternoon, including one Ray Allen, finally ending what had been a disturbing feud between Big Three members that was thawed a few weeks ago at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

That allowed Allen to be invited to the retirement ceremony and he arrived with his sons and was given a rousing ovation by the crowd, perhaps as a gesture of forgiveness, 10 years after he left the Celtics for the rival Miami Heat.

That hurt Garnett, and he was never one to hide his emotion. But over the past few years, Garnett’s exterior has softened. He has smelled the flowers, embraced those who have appreciated all of his contributions and his first words on Sunday were completely reflective of his passion and personality.

“I know y’all (expletive) with me,” he told the TD Garden crowd. “But I didn’t know y’all (expletive) with me like this.”

The crowd went into a frenzy.

During a one-on-one interview with Brian Scalabrine, Garnett later called out Allen, sitting in the front row next to Paul Pierce. Allen walked up to Garnett and the two embraced in an emotional moment. Pierce then joined in and the Big Three was back together again, reunited 14 years after winning the Celtics’ lone championship since 1986.

“You’re next,” Garnett said to Allen. “Ray, you next dammit!”

Garnett was referring to the Celtics retiring No. 20. And Allen may have taken several steps toward that possibility by returning to the Garden for the first time in nearly eight years.

“When [the jersey retirement] first [was announced], I was hesitant, not because I didn’t want to be here, but because I wasn’t sure Kevin wanted me here,” Allen said. “I wasn’t ever sure that he did. It was more about he and I just hugging it out and moving forward. I love this building and I hadn’t been in this building forever, so I wanted to be in front of the fan base.”

Allen said the two thawed out matters three weeks ago at the NBA 75 celebration in Cleveland, where they took that viral photo together.

“Words didn’t have to be exchanged,” he said. “But just being around each other and talking a little bit. We’re old men now and we have nothing to sit back and be angry about because we did some special things together.”

All of Garnett’s beefs, trash-talking tirades, curse words during appropriate and inappropriate moments were part of his personal motivation, his way of expression that is much more appreciated and adored now than it was then. That’s why Garnett is so revered amongst his current NBA brethren, an idol to former players because he set the groundwork for intensity, for self-expression, for a lack of concern for proper behavior between those white lines.

Garnett credited William Nelson, his coach at Farragut Academy, for motivating him to be his true fiery self on the floor.

“I’d like to think he gave me the tools and the knowhow to get out of my way,” Garnett said. “To actually not to be afraid to have a style and the style was all energetic. I’m a passionate person and he gave me the knowhow to actually be who you are. Let that passion out, let people really see who you are on the court.

“No one tells you how to actually to use your super power, real talk. At times I would have problems when I would lose, turning [the intensity] off and being able to control it, to be honest. I’m a perfectionist and I can’t even front, at night, it would drive me crazy. There was nights I haven’t had much sleep and I watched 30 tapes on a guy and I watched it and I can’t turn off.”

Eventually no one wanted Garnett to turn off. His style became infectious. He brought an intangible to the Celtics’ organization that it had lacked for 15 years. The Celtics needed more winners. They need more players to sacrifice. They needed some help for Paul Pierce.

Garnett emerged, a 7-foot, slim but herculean man who fearlessly took on all comers, who walked in opposing arenas, donned in green with the clover above the name on his jersey and declared, “The Celtics are here to kick ass.”

It was a triumphant night for Celtics faithful, despite the loss. The Big Three were back together again, with all of the issues and “why did you’s?” replaced by hugs and tears and grateful smiles.

And the central figure of that trio, the man in the middle, received his rightful adulation for changing the course of a spiraling franchise. He helped turn Boston into a viable free-agent destination, a welcoming place for African American players who may have passed on the opportunity to be a Celtic before.

Garnett’s impact on the Celtics cannot be quantified. And his imprint on the organization is now permanent.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.