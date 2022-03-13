Mavericks rally to turn back Celtics

Tatum finished with 23 points on 7-for-23 shooting. Boston made 37.5 percent of its shots and 24.3 percent of its 3-pointers. Luka Doncic had 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead Dallas.

In the end, though, Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating 3-point try was off, and the Mavericks completed a comeback from a 13-point deficit and secured a 95-92 win, spoiling a celebratory afternoon.

With 9 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics trailing the Mavericks by 3 points, an old clip of Kevin Garnett in a Celtics uniform, hyping up the crowd, flashed on the TD Garden video board. Garnett, whose No. 5 was being retired after the game, sat in a courtside seat, surely wishing he could hop onto the floor and help.

After being held to 38 points in the first half, the Mavericks erupted for 38 in the third quarter and turned a 13-point deficit into a 76-73 lead at the start of the fourth.

The Celtics reclaimed the lead early in the fourth but trailed, 89-88, before Tatum sliced through the lane for a layup. A pair of free throws by Smart stretched the lead to 92-89 before a Doncic 3-pointer with 1:21 left tied the score.

Tatum, who struggled against constant double teams throughout the night, missed a turnaround jumper that would have given the Celtics the lead with 30 seconds left. At the other end, a scattered Mavericks possession ended with Doncic finding Spencer Dinwiddie for a 3-pointer that put the Mavericks ahead, 95-92, with 9 seconds left.

Doncic was called for fouling Smart with 4.9 seconds left, but the Mavericks challenged the call and won, resulting in a jump-ball from midcourt. Robert Williams tipped the ball to Tatum, who had a wide-open look from the right arc that missed, but coach Ime Udoka called a timeout just prior to Tatum’s shot, giving Boston another chance with 3.5 seconds to play.

Tatum got another chance, but his try from the top of the key was off.

Observations from the game:

▪ Garnett probably appreciated the defensive-minded first half that included an 18-point first quarter for the Mavericks and a six-minute scoring drought by the Celtics. The Mavericks’ game plan was clearly centered on slowing Tatum. Most teams throw double teams in his direction, but Dallas’s approach was especially aggressive, with Tatum constantly facing instant traps no matter where he caught the ball. He still managed to score 17 first-half points, but it was on 5-for-13 shooting.

▪ Mavericks superstar Doncic was dealing with some left hamstring issue. He grabbed at it several times during the opening quarter and eventually signaled for a sub before heading directly to the locker room. But he returned in the second quarter and finished the first half with 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

▪ Jaylen Brown had one sparkling second-quarter stretch. After soaring in for one dunk and whipping a behind-the-back pass to Robert Williams for a basket, Brown drove down the middle and threw down a powerful one-handed slam over Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber. This happened to take place directly in front of Garnett, so Brown took the opportunity to slap him five on his big day before heading back downcourt to play defense.

▪ Although the Celtics struggled from the field in the first half, they made up for it with some aggressive work on the offensive glass. Boston gobbled up eight offensive rebounds and held a 13-2 edge in first-half second-chance points.

▪ Marcus Smart had his usual defensive impact. During one third-quarter stretch he played excellent post defense on Doncic and held his ground before Brown knocked away the ball and forced a turnover. Moments later, the Mavericks broke free on a two-on-one fast break and Smart broke it up.

▪ The Mavericks looked to pick on Robert Williams when he switched onto smaller guards in the third quarter. This approach usually doesn’t work well for opponents, but the Mavericks drew three fouls on Williams in the quarter, giving him four for the game, and he picked up a technical for arguing about the last one. That sequence was part of a 20-6 run that helped the Mavericks flip a 13-point deficit into a64-62 lead.

