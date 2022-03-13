See the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

The mens’ NCAA Tournament bracket is out, and Providence is the highest seed among the three New England teams in the Big Dance.
Bryant, Yale, and Vermont qualified by virtue of winning their conference tournaments. Click here for a breakdown of the local teams.
Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, which begins Tuesday in Dayton with the play-in games.
Here’s a look at the bracket:
2022 NCAA Tournament sites
East: Philadelphia
West: San Francisco
South: San Antonio
Midwest: Chicago
Final Four: New Orleans
