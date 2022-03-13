fb-pixel Skip to main content
See the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Gonzaga enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.Ethan Miller/Getty

The mens’ NCAA Tournament bracket is out, and Providence is the highest seed among the three New England teams in the Big Dance.

Bryant, Yale, and Vermont qualified by virtue of winning their conference tournaments. Click here for a breakdown of the local teams.

Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, which begins Tuesday in Dayton with the play-in games.

Here’s a look at the bracket:

The 2022 men's NCAA Tournament bracket.NCAA

2022 NCAA Tournament sites

East: Philadelphia

West: San Francisco

South: San Antonio

Midwest: Chicago

Final Four: New Orleans

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

