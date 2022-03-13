As milestone approaches, Nick Foligno has a grand time looking back at career

“You think about a lot of people along the way,” Foligno said. “It’s a weird one because it’s your own milestone, but for whatever reason, you start thinking about your family, your friends, the people in the game that have supported you to get to that point. It’s something I’m definitely proud of to be able to make an impact this long.”

As his 1,000th game approaches, Nick Foligno saw so many of the faces that helped him over his 15 years in the league.

Longevity milestones have a way of making all the moments from a player’s career come rushing back.

Foligno was just 7 years old when he saw his dad reach the same milestone with the Buffalo Sabres. Like Nick, Mike Foligno played 15 years in the NHL. He spent 10 of them with the Buffalo Sabres. By the time he reached 1,000 games, though, he was making a farewell lap with the Florida Panthers.

Even though Mike Foligno’s 1,000th game came in a January loss to the New Jersey Devils, he was honored by the Panthers when the Sabres hosted them at Miami Arena a month later.

Nick was able to see his father be showered with gifts — including a Rolex watch from teammates and two first-class tickets to Hawaii from the regional sports television network. There was a video tribute. Panthers president Bill Torrey presented him with a sterling silver stick.

Nick was in the arena along with his mom, two aunts, and three siblings.

“Had the silver stick at the house,” Foligno recalled. “Could barely lift it when I was a kid, now I can finally hold it.”

When Nick reaches the mark, he and his father will be just the second father-son duo to each play 1,000 games after Bobby and Brett Hull. Sitting on 657 games played over 11 seasons, younger brother Marcus Foligno has a chance to make it a trio.

“It’s special,” Foligno said. “It’s something I think my family and I will cherish.”

To last so long in the league, Nick Foligno has had to live several lifetimes. He started his career in Ottawa as a young player trying to earn a spot on one of the top lines and developed into a player that gave the Senators 47 points in his fifth season.

He spent his best years in, maturing into a captain and posting the best line of his career (31-42--73) in 2014-15. He spent one season in Toronto, brought in with high expectations as an experienced veteran for a team searching for a missing piece.

Now in Boston, he’s a fourth-liner relied upon more for defense and abilities on the penalty kill than offense.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy pointed to veterans like Zdeno Chara and David Backes as players who had to accept role changes later in their careers like Foligno. The key, he said, was honesty and communication.

“We’ve been through it here with a few of them,” Cassidy said. “It’s inevitable. You have to have those discussions [about] what’s best for the team. I think, as a coach, there’s certain things that are hard job description things.”

Accepting a role change can be challenging, but Foligno still embraces it.

“Obviously, it’s difficult,” Foligno said. “I still feel like I can impact the game in certain ways. But at the end of the day, too, my job is to help the team where I’m needed and I think I’ve always been that player — sometimes to a fault, maybe I don’t push back enough.

“But for me, it’s about OK, if that’s where I’m needed, then I’m going to do the best job that I can. I think that’s important. I appreciate it as a leader of a team. When everyone owns their role and plays to their abilities and plays the role that they’re in, your team ends up doing really well. And so why would I be any different if that’s the role I’m given. You got to practice what you preach sometimes.”

Foligno hoped for something more than a 2-9—11 line this season, but injuries limited him early on. But he’s found a comfortable spot on the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar and the Bruins have been surging since January.

“Winning’s fun in this league,” he said.

Foligno will likely play No. 1 Tuesday, but he’ll have a chance to go down memory lane like his dad next month when the Bruins visit Columbus on April 4.

“It’s a neat milestone,” Foligno said. “Hopefully there’s more to come. But it’s something special.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.