Newton North senior Max Klein’s best shot brings home a national championship

“I knew it was possible,” Klein said. “And at the beginning of the season, it was on the back of my mind, but I kept my head down and just went to work.”

So on Sunday, Klein went out and earned one, winning the shot put with a throw of 65 feet, 3¼ inches that edged out Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan of Woonsocket, R.I. (65-2¼).

Newton North senior Max Klein saw the All-American backpacks awarded to winners at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships in New York City and thought he’d like one of his own.

Klein and Robinson-O’Hagan are friendly rivals, having known each other since their freshman year. Robinson-O’Hagan bested Klein at the New England Championships on March 5. Klein knew both would have a good shot at taking home a national title; this time he prevailed in front of a roaring crowd.

“Those two kids are going to compete with one another, but a healthy competition,” Newton North shot put coach Michael Bower said. “Those guys really respect each other a lot.”

Bower could not make the trip because of family obligations, but watched fervently from his living room, and jumped up and down with his family as Klein was announced as the champion.

“I got so excited, my eyes blurred, just hoping that I saw that correctly,” Bower said.

Klein moved on from football last spring to focus solely on the shot put and will compete collegiately at Dartmouth. Bower remains awestruck by his senior’s relentless commitment; Klein would dig out his own space to practice near the high school, and when the Newton North gymnasium was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he could be found practicing outside on mornings before school.

“I love the sport. I’ve put countless hours into it,” Klein said. “And it means a lot to me, but the distances, the PRs and what it means — that’s never what I really did it for. It was always just something fun that I like to improve at and improve myself.”

On Friday, Belmont sophomore Ellie Shea clocked a 9:52.2 time in the 2-mile in her runner-up finish with the Emerging Elites club team. Shea broke a state and New England record that had stood since 1978. Future Olympian Lynn Jennings, running for Bromfield at the time, held the previous mark at 10:10.

Representing the Warrior Track Club, Andover High sophomore Haley Carver along with seniors Jodi Parrot, Olivia Foster, and Peyton Levental won the 4x200 relay in the Rising Stars division at nationals with a time of 1:45.32.

From left, the Warrior Track Club's 4x200 relay team of Haley Carver, Jodi Parrott, Olivia Foster, and Peyton Levental. COURTESY PHOTO

Boys’ basketball

Division 4 State

Wahconah 58, Manchester Essex 53 — The fourth-seeded Warriors (17-6) used a 16-2 run to end the game and swipe a quarterfinal win from the 12th-seeded Hornets (18-5) in Dalton. Patrick McLaughlin scored the go-ahead basket, for a 54-53 lead, and Brody Calvert had a team-high 22 points.

Division 5 State

Maynard 72, Drury 60 — Senior guard Kyle Monahan (23 points) and junior forward Abraao Alencar (18 points) powered the sixth-seeded Tigers (23-2) to the quarterfinal win over host Drury (18-5) in North Adams.