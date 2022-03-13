NFL players and teams have a lot to say about Tom Brady unretiring

On Sunday night, Tom Brady announced he is returning to the NFL.
Teams and players took to social media to express their feelings on the 44-year-old quarterback’s surprise announcement — some with joy, others with frustration.
Here are the best reactions:
https://t.co/eyqsiYysbP pic.twitter.com/0wmDn3dLQn— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 13, 2022
LFG!— Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022
Wait was Brady hacked???— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022
Yes I can say it again!!!— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) March 13, 2022
Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr 😆 #LFG
https://t.co/3TZ3H3GCXp pic.twitter.com/EryGRL2oIU— L.J. Fort (@i_Serve24) March 13, 2022
Tom?!?— Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) March 13, 2022
THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022
guess not https://t.co/23Mr5kj0CA— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 13, 2022
Tommy Back!!! @Buccaneers are officially BACK in the mix!!!— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) March 13, 2022
!! Good for football 🐐 https://t.co/JAa545DWAT— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 13, 2022
