fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

NFL players and teams have a lot to say about Tom Brady unretiring

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 13, 2022, 29 minutes ago
The NFL world was quick to react to the news that Tom Brady was coming out of retirement.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

On Sunday night, Tom Brady announced he is returning to the NFL.

Teams and players took to social media to express their feelings on the 44-year-old quarterback’s surprise announcement — some with joy, others with frustration.

Here are the best reactions:


Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video