Patriots bringing back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back defensive back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
The 34-year-old McCourty, who was a first-round pick of New England in 2010, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been a part of three title teams with the Patriots. The safety had three interceptions and 60 tackles last season for New England.
McCourty appeared to confirm the news via social media.
Year 13…here we go!!!!!-Dmac pic.twitter.com/pTKoJt1GuI— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 13, 2022
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.