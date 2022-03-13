Patriots bringing back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back defensive back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The 34-year-old McCourty, who was a first-round pick of New England in 2010, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been a part of three title teams with the Patriots. The safety had three interceptions and 60 tackles last season for New England.