Patriots bringing back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 13, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Devin McCourty was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2010.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots are bringing back defensive back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The 34-year-old McCourty, who was a first-round pick of New England in 2010, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been a part of three title teams with the Patriots. The safety had three interceptions and 60 tackles last season for New England.

McCourty appeared to confirm the news via social media.

