Patriots use second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots placed a second-round tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Meyers and his representation can still negotiate with other teams when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens Monday, but the Patriots will have the opportunity to match any offers.
If Meyers ends up signing with another club, then the Patriots will receive a second-round draft pick. If Meyers signs his second-round tender, worth $3.986 million, he’ll return to New England for another year before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Meyers, the team’s leading receiver the past two seasons, will turn 26 in November. Since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has become an integral part of New England’s post-Tom Brady offense.
Last season, Meyers caught 83 passes on 126 targets for 866 yards and two touchdowns — all career-highs. He developed a strong connection with quarterback Mac Jones and was a popular, reliable option on third downs.
The Patriots have two other restricted free agents, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and fullback Jakob Johnson. If the team does not tender them, then they will become unrestricted free agents, able to negotiate freely with any interested teams.
