Patriots use second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots placed a second-round tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Meyers and his representation can still negotiate with other teams when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens Monday, but the Patriots will have the opportunity to match any offers.

If Meyers ends up signing with another club, then the Patriots will receive a second-round draft pick. If Meyers signs his second-round tender, worth $3.986 million, he’ll return to New England for another year before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.