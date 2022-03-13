Red Sox address bullpen depth, close to deals with Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman

Strahm made his season debut on Aug. 3, then returned to the injured list on Aug. 18 with inflammation in his knee.

Strahm and the Sox agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal according to sources, pending a physical. That is no minor matter considering the 30-year-old appeared in only six games for the Padres last season following patellar tendon surgery on his right knee.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox are closing in on deals with free-agent lefthanders Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm .

Prior to last season, Strahm was a reliable option for the Royals and Padres over five seasons. He has a career 2.90 ERA as a reliever, with opponents hitting .209. Strahm also has shown an ability to handle righthanded hitters.

Advertisement

Diekman, 35, has 10 years of major league experience with five teams. He has averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his career, 12.3 last season with Oakland.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

An agreement with Diekman was reported by MassLive, but could not be confirmed. The holdup is likely related to the Red Sox not having any openings on their 40-man roster and Chaim Bloom needing to create space, perhaps via trade.

Alex Cora described the search for more players since the lockout ended as “relentless.”

She votes yes

No Red Sox manager has ever worn a beard based on photos dating back to 1900 and a clean-shaven Jimmy Collins. But Cora plans to stick with his salt-and-pepper model based on the approval of his partner, Angelica.

“There’s a lot of people out there, they like it,” Cora said. “The most important person is Angelica and she loves it.”

Cora said he tried a beard during the 2019 season and it didn’t work. Not much did that year.

Nearly a full house

With the sudden clearance to start camp, the Sox were worried some of their Latin American players would be late while arranging a visa. But all are expected to arrive on time outside of catcher Ronaldo Hernández, who should arrive from Colombia by Tuesday or Wednesday . . . All Grapefruit League home games will start at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale at redsox.com/tickets or at the JetBlue Park box office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.