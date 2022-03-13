As Red Sox collect in Fort Myers, plenty of roster question need answering

Jackie Bradley Jr., who was terrible at the plate last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, is penciled in to play right field.

Nate Eovaldi, Chris Sale, and Nick Pivetta are the only guarantees for the rotation. There are four candidates to fill the other two spots.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For a team that finished two games shy of the World Series last fall, the Red Sox have a lot of questions to answer as spring training starts.

It’s unclear who will close after Matt Barnes lost the job last season. It could be Barnes again, or perhaps Garrett Whitlock if he’s not in the rotation.

Christian Arroyo, who was on the injured list four times last year and has yet to start more than 44 games in a season, is the leading candidate to play second base.

“We’re going to find out in the coming days where we’re at,” manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

The answers will start to come Monday, when the players have their physicals and go through strength testing to determine their condition after the lockout.

“There’s a lot of gathering information,” Cora said.

The coaches, athletic trainers, and strength coaches weren’t allowed to have any contact with the players during the 99-day lockout. As pitching coach Dave Bush said, he’ll be able to tell just watching games of catch who was diligent in their offseason work and who wasn’t.

Barnes, Eovaldi, and Whitlock were among the pitchers who threw bullpen sessions on Sunday. But even though they’re ready, they won’t be rushed through the shortened schedule.

“I know everybody is talking about a sprint and how fast it’s going to be,” Cora said. “We’ve got to slow it down. We’ve got to make sure everybody’s healthy [and] everybody has their legs under them and then we go.”

The Grapefruit League schedule starts Thursday. Cora said minor-league players — who have been in camp for 10 days — would be leaned on early. The Sox also plan to schedule plenty of intrasquad games on the practice fields to allow hitters to get extra at-bats.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge for everybody,” Cora said.

As to specific issues:

Rotation: Tanner Houck and Whitlock will be prepared as starters in camp before deciding what role they will take. Both could be asked to pitch multiple innings of relief early in the season.

Two more experienced pitchers, 30-year-old righthander Michael Wacha and 42-year-old lefthander Rich Hill, also will work as starters.

“One thing I’m comfortable with is we’re deeper than last year as far as guys who can go multiple innings,” Cora said. “They looked great today.”

The Sox are scheduled to have two days off the first eight days of the season, so they won’t break camp with a six-man rotation. Then they play 17 days in a row and the depth will be tested.

Outfield: The Sox have five outfielders on their camp roster with major league experience: Bradley, Jarren Duran, Hernández, J.D. Martinez, and Alex Verdugo.

Duran seems sure to start the season in Triple A and Martinez is a designated hitter who could start in left field on occasion. Cora suggested he’d be comfortable with Hernández in center, Bradley in right field and Verdugo in left.

“That’s pretty solid,” he said.

Cora also acknowledged the Sox are looking for upgrades.

Closer: Barnes was terrific through Aug. 4, converting 24 of 28 save chances while opponents hit .161 and struck out 68 times in 162 plate appearances. He didn’t get another save, and allowed opponents to hit .340 with a 1.110 OPS the rest of the regular season. He appeared in one playoff game.

“Let’s put it this way: He just had two bad months,” Cora said. “We’re trying to get him right. Physically he looks good.”

Cora passed on naming a closer. He has long preferred to let that play out over time.

Second base: The Sox signed Hernández intending for him to play second base on a regular basis, but he started only 45 games there.

Arroyo emerged as a reliable replacement after dalliances with Marwin González and Michael Chavis. Arroyo had only nine at-bats after July 18 because of a left hamstring strain and a positive test for COVID-19. Cora was impressed Arroyo was 9 of 38 with three extra-base hits in the postseason given his long absence.

Yolmer Sánchez, who won a Gold Glove with the 2019 White Sox, is in camp on a minor league contract.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.