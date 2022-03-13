Sam Burns, Tom Hoge share 36-hole lead at frigid and rain delayed Players Championship

The temperature was 35 degrees Fahrenheit (1.6 degrees Celsius) in the morning with a light wind. Hoge closed with a pair of tough pars for a 71. Burns made his eagle on the par-5 16th and his big par on the final hole for a 69. They were at 7-under 137.

Hoge has been atop the leaderboard for four days at the TPC Sawgrass. He played golf on only two of those days. The Pebble Beach winner opened with a 66 on Thursday and because of rain delays, didn’t start his second round until Sunday morning.

Sam Burns bundled up to fight near-freezing temperatures at the start and closed out his second round with a 75-foot eagle putt and an 18-foot par to share the lead with Tom Hoge after 36 holes in the rain-delayed Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Erik van Rooyen holed a wedge for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole to close out his 67 and leave him one shot behind with Harold Varner III, who had a 69.

This week is all about the weather. Four inches of rain that saturated the Stadium Course led to five hours of delays on Thursday, four hours of play on Friday and a late start — noon on Saturday — to get the course ready.

Sunday at TPC Sawgrass typically decides the winner. This time it was all about who got to keep playing into Monday evening.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler can count themselves among the fortunate. They finished the second round Saturday at 2-over 146 and appeared certain to miss the cut with the final two groups finishing up the round.

And then Scott Piercy, who appeared safe at 2-under par, hit two shots into the water on the island-green 17th and made a quadruple-bogey 7 that knocked him to 2 over. Piercy bogeyed the 18th and wound up missing the cut.

Others didn’t get off so easy. The strongest field of the year won’t include three of the top 10 players in the world — Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele.

One thing made clear at the halfway point was who lucked out on the tee times.

The top 15 players going into the third round all had the early-late side of the tee times, meaning they faced mostly calm and rain-soaked conditions on Thursday and avoided the ferocious wind that wreaked havoc on the Stadium Course on Saturday.

Burns was watching most of Saturday on TV.

“I just felt bad for the guys that had to play,” he said. “You never wish that upon your opponents. It’s unfortunate. Over your career, you have good waves and bad waves. ... There’s only so much you can control out there, and weather is not one of them.”

LPGA — Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Danish player to win an LPGA Tour title after a dramatic second-hole playoff victory over Lin Xiyu at the Honda LPGA Thailand IN Chonburi.

Both players set a new tournament record of 26-under-par 262 in regulation and then birdied the par-5 18th in the first extra hole before the Dane sealed the win with a 7-foot eagle putt in the next to secure her biggest career victory.

“It’s amazing. I don’t know how to put it into words,” said Madsen. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a very long time.”

The 27-year-old Madsen, who shot a final-round 5-under 67, also became the third European to win the event after Suzann Pettersen in 2007 and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden in 2014.

Madsen had started her final round at the Siam Country Club Old Course at Pattaya the way she ended her third. Even better, actually, on the way to her first LPGA Tour victory.

And she needed every one of those early breaks to put herself in a position to secure the win.

After making birdie on her final two holes in the third round to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday, the two-time Olympian from Denmark eagled her first hole and birdied the second to increase her lead. After a bogey on the seventh, she came back with birdies on the eighth and ninth for a three-stroke lead at the turn.

Then, after rain suspended play for two-and-a-half hours, the Dane blew a four-stroke lead with three holes to go.

Madsen still had a two-shot lead going to the final hole but she hit her second shot into the marquee area before missing a six-foot championship putt. She ended up with a bogey while Lin narrowly missed an eagle chip by less than an inch that would have earned her the trophy. She tapped in for a birdie to force a play-off.

“I just cannot believe that chip didn’t go in. But, I mean, I’m pretty proud of myself. I haven’t been into much playoffs. I’m kind of calm down right now, but obviously when I just lost the playoff I feel a little bit sad,” said Lin, who has yet to win on the LPGA.