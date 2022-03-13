Tom Brady says he’s returning to the NFL

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

The quarterback said on social media Sunday night he will return for another season.

Brady announced he was “stepping away from football” on Feb. 1. That was weeks after Tampa Bay lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Rams.

Earlier this month, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said they would welcome a potential return.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht told the NFL Network. “We’ll leave the light on. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Brady did little to tamp down rumors that he was set on staying retired. In early February, he was asked about his state of mind.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady told radio host Jim Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it.

“You know, you never say never,” he added. “At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

Brady’s retirement lasted 41 days.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Buccaneers.

