US Paralympic sled hockey team dominates Canada to win fourth straight gold medal

Two shorthanded first-period goals helped the United States jump out to an early lead and Jen Lee’s 16-save shutout ensured things never got close in a convincing 5-0 win.

The United States Paralympic sled hockey team was never troubled in Beijing on Sunday, rolling past Canada to make it four straight gold medals for the Americans on the ice.

“I’m just so incredibly proud of this team,” said US coach David Hoff. “We went out there, played our game and accomplished what we wanted to accomplish and there’s no better feeling than that. I’m just so proud of this team and what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”

Three Massachusetts natives — Stoneham’s David Eustace, Haverhill’s Griffin LaMarre, and South Hadley’s Kyle Zych — picked up gold medals. Eustace nearly capped things off in the final minutes with a goal of his own, ringing the pipe with a chance to make it 6-0.

Declan Farmer scored twice for the United States, the opener on the penalty kill in the first period and the fifth and final tally to put things firmly out of reach in the final frame. The Tampa native led all scorers with 18 points in the tournament.

Brody Roybal found the net twice, and Josh Pauls rounded out the scoring for the Americans.

Lee made several key saves to preserve the shutout, and leaves Beijing without allowing a single goal.





