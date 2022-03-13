fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Watch: Jaylen Brown throws down thunderous slam, celebrates with Kevin Garnett

By Trevor Hass Boston.com,Updated March 13, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown delivers a dunk over Dallas guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell (7) Sunday at TD Garden.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

With Kevin Garnett and his 2008 Celtics teammates in attendance, Jaylen Brown posterized Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks on Sunday at TD Garden.

Brown split two defenders, accelerated, and climbed the ladder for the stuff in Kleber’s face. He then dapped up Garnett, as Garnett celebrated as though he were playing in the game himself.

Here are some different angles and reactions:


