16 rare Rock & Roll photos from the 1960s-70s

In the late 1960s, Boston photographer Charles Daniels was the go-to emcee at a number of legendary rock clubs, including the Boston Tea Party — one of the country’s first rock ballrooms that helped launch the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Faces, and other groups that would become the mega-bands of the 1970s.

Known then as “Master Blaster,” Daniels and his camera had unprecedented access to many of the touring acts, befriending rock icons like Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band, and Pete Townshend, and Keith Moon of The Who, among others.