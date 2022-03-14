fb-pixel Skip to main content

16 rare Rock & Roll photos from the 1960s-70s

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Recently discovered images by Charles Daniels; Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, backstage before a show.; Steven Tyler with a fan; and Keith Moon of The Who backstage at the Boston Garden.Charles Daniels

In the late 1960s, Boston photographer Charles Daniels was the go-to emcee at a number of legendary rock clubs, including the Boston Tea Party — one of the country’s first rock ballrooms that helped launch the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Faces, and other groups that would become the mega-bands of the 1970s.

Known then as “Master Blaster,” Daniels and his camera had unprecedented access to many of the touring acts, befriending rock icons like Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band, and Pete Townshend, and Keith Moon of The Who, among others.

Five decades later, Daniels, 79, is finally ready to process his collection, which includes more than 3,000 rolls of undeveloped 35mm and medium format film. So far, he and his supporters have processed about 200, featuring never-before-seen images of Ron Wood and Rod Stewart of Faces, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, among many others.

Explore a selection of Daniels’s rare Rock & Roll images:

From left, Ron Wood and Rod Stewart on tour with Faces.Charles Daniels
Faces on tour. Charles Daniels
Steven Tyler performing with Aerosmith.Charles Daniels
Rod Stewart on tour with Faces.Charles Daniels
Rod Stewart on tour with Faces. Charles Daniels
Charles Daniels and Ron Wood on tour with Faces.Charles Daniels
Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, backstage before a show.Charles Daniels
Steven Tyler with a fan.Charles Daniels
From left, Ron Wood, Ian McLagan, and Ronnie Lane on tour with Faces. Charles Daniels
Pete Townshend of The Who and a fan backstage at the Boston Garden.Charles Daniels
Keith Moon of The Who backstage at the Boston Garden.Charles Daniels
Charles Daniels, the Master Blaster, and Peter Wolf, the Woofa Goofa, on the streets of Boston.(Courtesy of Charles Daniels)
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones on tour in 1975.Charles Daniels
Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones backstage during the 1975 tour.Charles Daniels
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones backstage during the 1975 tour. Charles Daniels
From left, Ron Wood, Billy Preston, and Mick Jagger on stage during the 1975 tour. Charles Daniels

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.