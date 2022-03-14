16 rare Rock & Roll photos from the 1960s-70s

In the late 1960s, Boston photographer Charles Daniels was the go-to emcee at a number of legendary rock clubs, including the Boston Tea Party — one of the country’s first rock ballrooms that helped launch the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Faces, and other groups that would become the mega-bands of the 1970s.
Known then as “Master Blaster,” Daniels and his camera had unprecedented access to many of the touring acts, befriending rock icons like Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band, and Pete Townshend, and Keith Moon of The Who, among others.
Five decades later, Daniels, 79, is finally ready to process his collection, which includes more than 3,000 rolls of undeveloped 35mm and medium format film. So far, he and his supporters have processed about 200, featuring never-before-seen images of Ron Wood and Rod Stewart of Faces, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, among many others.
Explore a selection of Daniels’s rare Rock & Roll images:
