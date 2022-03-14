In ‘American Roadsides,’ an ode to plastic flamingos and gleaming silos

Armstrong, who retired last year after teaching photography at Clark University in Worcester for 21 years, spends most summers tooling down American back roads in his Jeep Grand Cherokee. He shoots the way people have made the landscape their own with artifacts and architecture. This show was organized by the museum’s director Nick Capasso. It features one gallery, put together by assistant curator Marjorie Rawle, with works by Armstrong’s students and friends, including Greer Muldowney and Russell Banks. Their photographs harmonize with Armstrong’s eye for cultural quirkiness, and for story in a single, often unpeopled frame.

FITCHBURG — The sun shines, metal glistens, paint peels, and mannequins kick up their heels in the photographs on view in “American Roadsides: Frank Armstrong’s Photographic Legacy” at Fitchburg Art Museum. Armstrong’s America, a landscape dotted with gleaming silos, corroding relics, and plastic pink flamingos, is like a fresh summer lemonade: It’s sweet but tart, there’s some pulp, and it sure does slake a thirst.

Russell Banks, "Dolphin," 2019. Courtesy of the artist

The American road trip is a perfect genre for photographers, who sling their camera bags on their backs and set out to discover the character of the nation. Walker Evans was a progenitor — his seminal 1938 Museum of Modern Art exhibition and monograph “American Photographs” charted an American trajectory toward modernism and recorded the detritus, and the people, left in its wake.

Twenty years later, Robert Frank published “The Americans,” a gritty, bittersweet selection that became the uber-text for American road trip photo books. Jack Kerouac wrote in the introduction, “[Frank] sucked a sad poem right out of America onto film, taking rank among the tragic poets of the world.”

Evans and Frank shot in 35mm black-and-white for an intimate scope. Armstrong, more a writer of odes than tragedies, shoots in color with a digital camera, and you can bask in his capacious prints. Several glory in grand skies and green grasses punctuated by manmade structures, such as the line of silvery silos in “McLean County, Illinois.” There’s an open-heartedness to these big, sunny landscapes, and the architecture in them makes the world feel orderly, sane, and endearing — even when it’s falling down. “McLean County, Illinois” feels like the sort of image Norman Rockwell would come up with if asked to create a Hudson River School scene.

The largeness of the prints bestows a sense of leisure on the viewer. There’s no rush, there are no demands. Time seems suspended at the height of summer. Yet time does tick on; and Armstrong stops it to witness growth and erosion. Just as Evans contrasted the swift development of a modern world with the grinding poverty and decay of the Great Depression, Armstrong follows up images of well-kept buildings with what’s been left behind. Like Aaron Siskind, this artist’s attention to surface textures makes you want to reach out and touch — but where Siskind zoomed in on the abstract gestures of cracks or divots, Armstrong zooms out. Several photographs depict entire walls — each a palimpsest, a record of years.

A patriotic sign anchors “Skowhegan Maine,” forlorn against a rotting, three-story industrial building. “These colors don’t run,” the sign declares, but boy, the wall they’re mounted on may not hold. And is this tumbledown factory something you’d want to defend, anyway? Yet Armstrong finds a decrepit loveliness in that wall, with its patchwork of peeling tar paper, charred wood, and boarded windows. “God Bless America,” the sign reads. This America perhaps needs a blessing a bit more than those shiny silos.

The juxtapositions within some of these images sandwich glory and melancholy. Humor is sometimes a spicy condiment. In “South Hero, Vermont,” a rickety rail car that probably hasn’t moved in decades is the backdrop to a toilet with a mannequin’s legs clad in a rosy floral leggings poking out. Armstrong has a sharp eye for the way Americans adorn their environments with what comes to hand.

Frank Armstrong, "South Hero, Vermont," 2017. Courtesy of the artist, Gallery Kayafas, Boston, Mass., and Stephen L. Clark Gallery, Austin, Texas.

A swirl of clouds framing the snowy bowl of a mountain valley in “Seward, Alaska” evinces the grandeur of the American landscape. The foreground is all green treetops. The allure of nature quite may sweep you off your feet, until you notice the 1980s-era sedan perching atop an old tree chopped of its branches. A big pink sign on top says “Eads Auto.” The sign on the door: “Open Sundays.” It’s garish. It’s sweet. It’s a mar on the landscape. It’s American ingenuity.

Frank Armstrong, "Seward, Alaska," 2015. Courtesy of the artist, Gallery Kayafas, Boston, Mass., and Stephen L. Clark Gallery, Austin, Texas.

Through Armstrong’s generous lens, it’s all those things — and all those things are America.

AMERICAN ROADSIDES: Frank Armstrong’s Photographic Legacy

At Fitchburg Art Museum, 185 Elm St., Fitchburg, through June 5. 978-345-4207, www.fitchburgartmuseum.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.