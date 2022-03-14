Critics Choice 2022: Complete list of winners

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which gives out honors to both films and TV shows, were held Sunday night.

Among the big winners were “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s subversive western, which won for best picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography; HBO’s “Succession,” which picked up best drama series, supporting actor and supporting actress; “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, which won for best original screenplay, acting ensemble and young actor/actress; and “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ series, which won best comedy series, actor in a comedy series, supporting actor in a comedy series and supporting actress in a comedy series.