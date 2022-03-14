Is there a cure for Peak TV Syndrome?

A. Diagnosis: You have a classic case of Peak TV Syndrome. It’s not unlike those primitive days, when we had to go to a fully stocked Blockbuster Video-type store to rent a night’s entertainment, and wound up spending too much of that night pinballing through the store in a state of rabid indecision. I recall hours going from section to section, from Classic Movies to New Releases to Suspense and back around again, unable to commit.

Q. Can you help me please? I sit down to watch a show, and I feel lost. I have a few streaming services, including Netflix and Hulu, as well as a cable hookup with HBO. But I feel overwhelmed by my options and I wind up watching something stupid.

Advertisement

It’s a modern illness whose symptoms include obsessively scanning through TV show icons with the remote control in hand, googling particular shows on your phone to no end, and, as you mentioned, giving up in total frustration and watching whatever happens to be on at the moment, no matter how flimsy or flat. Peak-asthenia is the downside of our on-demand culture, when having so many choices at your fingertips becomes a kind of nightmare of options. Back in the days when there were only three or four channels available on TV (but after the time when we walked 10 miles to school every day), we had to settle. It was easier, but dumber.

I do have a prescription in mind: Keep a list. Yeah, it’s complicated and sophisticated. Keep a list of every show you read about that seems like your kind of thing. Keep a list — and you can do it in your phone, because that might be the most convenient place — of every show your friends urge you to see. Then, consult that list when the time has come to watch something. Or else just give in to the indecision and stop stressing.

Advertisement





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.