‘The Julia Child Challenge’ to premiere on the Food Network

A new cooking competition show inspired by culinary icon Julia Child will premiere on the Food Network Monday at 9 p.m.

“The Julia Child Challenge” follows eight home cooks (and Julia Child super fans) as they compete against each other in a series of culinary challenges to take home the winning prize — a trip to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu, just as Child did.

The eight competitors have to prepare her classic dishes in a kitchen designed to replicate the one in her Cambridge home, which became the set for her many television shows. (Upon moving out of the house, Child donated her kitchen to the Smithsonian, where it remains on view.)