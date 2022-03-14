This week’s TV: ‘Sanditon’ fans flex, Amy Schumer returns, and a comedy about an erotic mag for women

But are we powerful enough to bring a show back from that special heaven made for canceled series? Yes, we are indeed, at least sometimes. PBS’s “Masterpiece” is premiering a second season of “Sanditon” this week, after it was left for dead.

More than ever, movie and especially TV audiences have the power. We get to choose what we want to see, when we want to see it, and where.

The show, a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished last novel, ended on a very non-Austenesque cliffhanger, and loyal viewers were enraged when the cancellation was announced. You don’t mess with the Janites. A large group of fans calling themselves the “Sanditon Sisterhood” launched a campaign, signatures were obtained, social media was mobilized, and at least one stunt — a portrait of two characters and the words “WHO WILL #SAVESANDITON” in the sand on the UK beach where the show was filmed — was pulled.

And so Sunday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2, the story returns, this time without the male romantic lead from season one, Theo James. Instead, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) gets a few new love interests, while other subplots, including a poisoning and the arrival of Charlotte’s sister, swirl around her. “Sanditon,” written by Andrew Davies, is pretty bland, to be honest, and predictable, too. But for period drama addicts and Anglophiles, it’ll do.

Among the other shows that fans have helped to bring back, for another season or for a movie: “Ray Donovan,” “Sense8,” “Jericho,” “Timeless,” “Reaper,” “Veronica Mars,” and “Nashville.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Amy Schumer is funny, but more often poignant, in her new series “Life & Beth.” It’s a scripted portrait of a woman who is stuck in an unhappy life in New York until a major event triggers change. Old unresolved conflicts emerge, and flashbacks provide context. The series, with Michael Rapaport and Laura Benanti as Beth’s parents and Michael Cera as a possible new love interest, premieres Friday on Hulu. Look for sweet little turns by David Byrne as Beth’s doctor and Gary Gulman as the boyfriend of Beth’s best friend.

2. The HBO Max comedy “Minx” is a “GLOW”-like story about the creation of the first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s. The team leading the magazine is led by a slimy publisher (played by Jake Johnson of “New Girl”) and a brainy feminist (Ophelia Lovibond); he pulls the publication toward sleaze, she wants people to read it for the articles. The cast includes Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, Gillian Jacobs, Amy Landecker, Hope Davis, Rich Sommer, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Not surprisingly, the show, which premieres Thursday, is full of male nudity (and prosthetics).

3. On Thursday at 9:30 p.m., Fox is premiering “Welcome to Flatch,” which is adapted by Paul Feig of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Bridesmaids” from a British sitcom called “This Country.” It’s a mockumentary about the daily lives of a bunch of rural eccentrics, and it stars Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Chelsea Holmes, and Sam Straley. The new “Parks and Recreation”?

4. Dystopian visions ‘R’ us, it seems. This Thursday, the DC graphic novel “DMZ” gets an HBO Max adaptation, joining the likes of “Black Mirror,” “Years and Years,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Severance” in a dire view of the near future. In the four-parter, America is locked into a Second Civil War that turns Manhattan into a demilitarized zone. Rosario Dawson stars as a medic searching for her son, and Benjamin Bratt plays the leader of a powerful gang. Ava DuVernay produced the series, which is written by Roberto Patino (“Sons of Anarchy”) and directed by DuVernay and Ernest Dickerson.

5. Got room for another portrait of a tech baddie, after “The Dropout” and “Super Pumped”? On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering “WeCrashed,” an eight-episode look at the rise and fall of office-rental startup WeWork and its cofounder, Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway (as Neumann’s wife and WeWork cofounder Rebekah Neumann), O-T Fagbenle, and America Ferrera.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Beyond the Edge” Nine “celebs,” including Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams, weather the jungles of Panama for charity. CBS, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Phoenix Rising” A two-part documentary about Evan Rachel Wood’s efforts to extend the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California. HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Mr. Mayor” Will Ted Danson’s sitcom continue to improve in season two? NBC, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.