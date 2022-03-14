fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. job growth slowed in January as Omicron raged

Employers added 10,600 jobs in the first month of the year, down from a revised gain of 14,500 in December.

By Larry Edelman Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Massachusetts employers slowed hiring in January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Employers added 10,600 jobs in the first month of the year, down from a revised gain of 14,500 in December, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Monday.

The state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in January from a revised 4.6 percent in the previous month. The national jobless rate was 4 percent in January.

The labor force expanded by 15,700 workers to 3.77 million as more people found a job or started looking for one. The labor force participation rate — the total number of state residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — was up 0.3 percentage point to 65.8 percent.

The number of jobs created in December was revised significantly lower due to annual year-end revisions and updated population controls from the US Census Bureau. The jobless rate was revised higher.

