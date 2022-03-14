Mass. job growth slowed in January as Omicron raged

Massachusetts employers slowed hiring in January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Employers added 10,600 jobs in the first month of the year, down from a revised gain of 14,500 in December, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Monday.

The state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in January from a revised 4.6 percent in the previous month. The national jobless rate was 4 percent in January.