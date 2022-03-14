In an ‘exquisite spot,’ officials celebrate Neponset River Superfund designation

After years of local advocacy, the EPA designated a 3.7-mile stretch of the Lower Neponset River a Superfund site , Cash formally announced at a press conference where he was joined by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, among other officials.

“I hear the breeze blowing through this exquisite spot,” said Cash. “What an amazing day it is today.”

Standing by a tall, sculptural bridge that spans a narrow length of the Neponset River in Mattapan Monday, Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator David Cash encouraged a group of reporters and elected officials to close their eyes and listen.

The designation will begin a cleanup process that may last decades, undoing the industrial pollution that plagued the river for more than a century.

The river winds from Mother Brook in Hyde Park to the Walter Baker Dam in Dorchester, abutting Milton and Mattapan on the way. It was polluted by mills and manufacturing plants that lined its banks for much of the 19th and 20th centuries, and is now one of 12 new Superfund sites, joining more than 1,300 other locations on the Superfund National Priorities List. The list includes 33 other sites in Massachusetts.

“This is a win-win for the communities who value recreating on the river, families who live in the area, and the wildlife that depend on it,” Cash said. “Because we now have a mechanism to address the contamination in the sediment that has plagued this river for decades.”

Pressley noted that nationally, more than 9,000 federally funded public housing projects are a mile or less from a Superfund site. This has a disproportionate effect on poor people and on people of color, she said.

“None of these injustices have happened overnight,” Pressley said. “They’re the result of generations of intentional policy violence and chronic disinvestment. We know that to combat decades of environmental racism, we must prioritize environmental justice, which is intrinsically linked to racial health and economic justice.”

The bottom of the river is now heavy with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the carcinogenic materials that were common in electrical equipment, lubricants, and hydraulic fluids from 1929 until their production was banned in 1979.

“Decades of industrial dumping have polluted this water and transformed something joyful and beautiful into something dangerous,” Wu said. “The chemicals in this river can have serious impacts on physical health and on reproductive health, and affect our young people’s cognitive development and learning.”

Scientists with the EPA plan to collect samples from the river this fall to assess the extent of the pollution. Meanwhile, the EPA’s enforcement division, along with the Justice Department, will investigate which companies were responsible for the pollution.

The cleanup could take decades to complete and cost tens of millions of dollars, EPA officials told the Globe. Designating the river a Superfund site will give access to federal funding, along with scientific and legal assistance.

“Like many industrial states, Massachusetts utilized our rivers and our shores as working waterfronts,” Warren said. “We built communities around our harbors and our riverfronts, which in turn powered our economy and created important jobs. But at the same time, that development came with the steep price of harmful pollution and contamination. And those costs were pushed onto our local communities.”

Lynch noted that community members have been asking for help in cleaning up the river for decades. Legislators were aware of the issue as early as 1995, he said.

“The first studies we commissioned at the federal level were done in 2002,” Lynch said. “So you sometimes see how long these things can take.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.