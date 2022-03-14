fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car rolls into trench in Waltham; driver escapes

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 14, 2022, 53 minutes ago
The front side of a car rolled into a trench at a construction site Monday morning.Waltham Fire Department

A driver rolled their car into a trench at a construction site in Waltham Monday morning and managed to escape unscathed, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded at approximately 10:17 a.m. to Summit Street at Hammond Street when a car’s front side rolled into the trench where workers were doing repairs on the street, said Deputy Chief Richard Grant.

Grant said one of two steel plates that covered the hole was moved to the side. While attempting to pass by, the car’s front tire went in, and its front side rolled into the hole, Grant said.

The driver, Grant said, managed to get out and refused treatment. There were no injuries, and the car was extracted from the hole, officials said.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video