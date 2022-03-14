Car rolls into trench in Waltham; driver escapes

Fire crews responded at approximately 10:17 a.m. to Summit Street at Hammond Street when a car’s front side rolled into the trench where workers were doing repairs on the street, said Deputy Chief Richard Grant.

A driver rolled their car into a trench at a construction site in Waltham Monday morning and managed to escape unscathed, fire officials said.

Grant said one of two steel plates that covered the hole was moved to the side. While attempting to pass by, the car’s front tire went in, and its front side rolled into the hole, Grant said.

The driver, Grant said, managed to get out and refused treatment. There were no injuries, and the car was extracted from the hole, officials said.

