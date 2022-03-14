Dorchester man, 33, serving time on gun charges, convicted of vandalizing jail property

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said a Boston Municipal Court jury on Friday found Grant Headley, 33, guilty of disturbing a correctional institution and vandalizing jail property. Headley had been convicted in June 2021 of multiple gun charges but acquitted of actually shooting Boston police Officer Kurt Stokinger on Jan. 8, 2016 in Dorchester .

A Dorchester man serving an eight to 10-year prison term for gun offenses linked to the 2016 nonfatal shooting of a Boston police officer was convicted Friday of causing a “violent altercation” at the Nashua Street Jail following his arrest in the case involving the wounded officer, authorities said Monday.

During the trial related to the jail altercation that concluded last week, prosecutors presented evidence that Headley on July 16, 2018 “berated” a Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department officer and refused orders to either return to his cell or continue his dinner inside the Nashua Street Jail. Instead, the statement said, he threatened and spat at the officers who gave the orders.

Those actions, the statement continued, prompted officers to restrain Headley and escort him from the unit, but during the transfer he broke away and kicked a door pane, shattering riot glass valued at roughly $2,000.

Judge Mark Hart Summerville sentenced him Friday to serve 2 and 1/2 years behind bars, following the completion of his 8 to 10-year state prison sentence, according to the statement. Headley’s currently incarcerated at MCI-Norfolk, the state’s largest medium security facility, records show.

In the Stokinger case, authorities had said police on Jan. 8, 2016 stopped Headley’s Acura on Mt. Bowdoin Terrace in Dorchester to arrest him after he had been seen selling crack cocaine behind his home days before.

During the encounter, an officer exited his cruiser without his firearm drawn. Headley got out of the Acura armed with an unlicensed, fully-loaded .40 caliber Glock with a high-capacity cartridge holding 13 rounds of ammunition and began shooting at the officer until the gun jammed, prosecutors said.

Stokinger was struck in his left leg and returned fire as he took cover behind his car, the Globe reported. Headley wasn’t hit.

Headley approached Stokinger and continued to fire as he passed by him, running through a vacant lot and crossing backyards in an attempt to escape, the Globe reported. Headley was arrested by another officer on Geneva Avenue, who tackled him after Headley allegedly tried to sprint by, prosecutors have said.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury last year convicted Headley on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm as a third offense, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm or feeding device, prosecutors said.

Jurors, however, also acquitted Headley of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony as a second offense, distribution of a Class B substance as a second offense, and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute as a second offense, the Globe reported when the verdict came down.

“It is the Department’s firm belief that, despite the jury’s verdict, the evidence warranted the conviction of Headley for shooting Officer Stokinger,” said Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long in a statement following last year’s split verdict. “In closing, and most importantly, the Department wants to acknowledge the continued pain and suffering of Officer Stokinger and his family. Our support for them has never wavered.”

The Globe reported last year that Headley’s criminal record dates back more than a decade and includes convictions for gun and drug charges.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.